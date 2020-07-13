QLD Golf Industry ‘Virtual’ Awards go live

The Queensland Golf Industry is excited to bring you their very first ‘virtual’ Golf Industry Awards to be broadcast on Tuesday 14 July.

The PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia will come together to celebrate the achievements of the QLD Golf Industry in 2019, highlighting the contributions of the sport’s finest athletes, volunteers, administrators, staff, courses and facilities across the state.

Joining the broadcast will also be defending Australian PGA Champion and world number 10 Adam Scott who will give us an insight into being back in the Sunshine State during restrictions, and where we might expect to see him for the remainder of 2020.

We hope you will join us as we go live on YouTube and on PGA TV from 7pm AEST. Join the conversation and upload your celebratory snaps on your social channels using the hashtag #QGIawards.

Date: Tuesday 14 July, 2020

Time: Tune in live at 7pm (AEST) via the video link below

Where: Your home, golf club or with a group of friends anywhere via the pga.org.au on your phone, tablet or PC

Dress: Formal up top, casual down the bottom

A full list of all of the finalists can be found by clicking here with the below additional awards also being presented during the broadcast: