QLD Golf Industry award winners announced

In a virtual broadcast, the winners of QLD Golf Industry Award were announced last night with Links Hope Island, Atherton Golf Club and KDV Sport amongst those who were recognised.

Coordinated by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia, the awards were broadcast in a unique setting online with the same original purpose – to recognise those who had excelled in 2019.

Including a visit from reigning Australian PGA Champion Adam Scott, the virtual awards night saw winners from as far north as Atherton and Cairns Golf Clubs, representation from Central QLD including Bundaberg and Rockhampton Golf Clubs as well as those in South East QLD.

Former Golf Club General Manager Don Gregory was presented a Service to Golf Award for his longevity and impact on the golf industry and in a pre-recorded acceptance speech, was humbled by his award.

“I feel very proud that many of the juniors at clubs I have been at have gone on to a career within the industry and in particular the management of golf clubs, and I am very honoured to be acknowledged in this way,” said Gregory.

KDV Sport took out the hotly contested Junior Golf Program of the Year Award with their Director of Instruction Richard Woodhouse also announced as Coach of the Year. Woodhouse had an outstanding year with many of his students including Daniel Nisbet and Brett Rankin recording victories in 2019, and was proud to win his third QLD Golf industry Award.

“Thanks to each of the athletes and players who are the reason I work so hard to assist to reach their potential and I feel very humbled to win this award given the accomplished group of finalists,” said Woodhouse.

RACV Royal Pines Resort Superintendent Lincoln Coombes won the Superintendents Achievement Award with his fellow Superintendent Ben Tilley recognised for his significant contribution to Golf Course Superintendent’s Association of QLD and the wider turf industry.

Links Hope Island and Atherton Golf Club took out what many call the top honours of the night with their Golf Club of the Year Awards. Atherton Golf Club’s award for Golf Clubs under 400 members was magnified when their Superintendent Brendan Clark also won the Environment and Safety Excellence Award. For Links Hope Island it was recognition for a year that saw the club increase green fee revenue by 25% as well as continue their reputation as an accessible facility staging several events for the surrounding community.

Keperra Country Golf Club was also a multiple winner with long term member Leo Scott winning Volunteer of the Year and Michael Dash winning the Golf Club Staff Member of the Year award for his professionalism and enthusiasm to continually innovate to ensure the club continues to evolve.

A full list of all of the winners can be found below:

Award Name Winner Services to Golf Award Don Gregory Junior Golf Program of the Year Award KDV Sport Golf Supplier of the Year Award Coca-Cola Amatil Game Development Professional of the Year Mick Murnane Coach of the Year Richard Woodhouse Coca-Cola Club Professional of the Year Paul Orchard Management Professional of the Year Tim Porter Tournament of the Year Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am Metropolitan Tournament of the Year GC Celebrity Pro-Am Regional Tournament of the Year CUB Ocean Shores Pro-Am Legends Tournament of the Year Brookwater Pro-Am PGA Pro-Am Series Sunshine Swing Order of Merit Winner Brett Rankin On Platinum PGA Pro-Am Series Sunshine Swing Rookie of the Year Jay Mackenzie QLD PGA Trainee of the Year Cooper Eccleston QLD PGA Trainee Order of Merit Winner Charles Wright Toro Apprentice of the Year Award Tom Bath Living Turf Superintendents Achievement Award Lincoln Coombes Superintendents Industry Recognition Award Ben Tilley E-par Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award Brendan Clark Golf Club Staff Member of the Year Award Michael Dash Golf Club Board Member of the Year Award Mark Schutters MiClub Golf Club of the Year Award Links Hope Island Inside Golf Manager of the Year Award Matt Bolton Male Amateur Golfer of the Year Jed Morgan Female Amateur Golfer of the Year Cassie Porter Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year Cassie Porter Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year Elvis Smylie Volunteer of the Year Leo Scott Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members) Atherton Golf Club PGA IGI Excellence in Golf Education Award Robert Lane

Watch the full awards broadcast here: