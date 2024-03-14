Putter switch propels Michel to top spot at The National - PGA of Australia

A putter change on Tuesday has helped Victorian Kyle Michel to take a two-stroke lead after day one of The National Tournament presented by BMW at The National Golf Club.

Four-under through seven holes and playing in the fifth-to-last group, Michel fell to 3-under on his round with a three-putt bogey at the par-3 13th.

But from that point the Odyssey 2-Ball putter that he put in play two days ago caught fire, peeling off five straight birdies to finish for a round of 8-under 64.

That puts Michel two clear of a trio of players, fellow Victorians Matias Sanchez and Cameron John and Kiwi rookie Rhys Thomas all posting rounds of 6-under 66 at The National’s Moonah Course.

Michel’s 64 is just one shy of the course record set by Elvis Smylie 12 months ago, the Shepparton product holing putts from 35 feet, 10 feet and 40 feet in a final three-hole flurry.

“I wanted to make a change because I was using a counter-balance putter which is a bit longer and a bit heavier and I just felt like I wanted a shorter putter in the bag to feel the stroke a little bit more,” said Michel.

“Amazing what happens. Put a new putter in the bag and it gets hot. The new putter syndrome.

“Had a first putt with it on Tuesday and it’s been working so far.”

As Michel set the pace up front, an absorbing Order of Merit developed behind him.

Matthew Griffin enhanced his chances of claiming one of the two remaining DP World Tour cards up for grabs with a 5-under 67, Brett Coletta matching his score playing in the same group to solidify his current position of second on the Order of Merit.

Third-placed Daniel Gale is somewhat vulnerable after opening with a 2-under 70 to sit in a tie for 21st, the trio to play together again in Round 2 on Friday.

“I know they’re both playing great golf and I potentially need to win to change things,” conceded Griffin, who played the final four holes in 2-under.

“Everyone’s playing well and that showed today with the good scores.”

Thomas would need to win to avoid a return to Qualifying School next month, picking the perfect time to compile his best round of the season.

The 20-year-old Kiwi defied a formline that reads just one made cut in 12 starts this season to shoot 6-under in blustery conditions, his round highlighted by a five-hole stretch where he made four birdies and an eagle.

On a day in which the 447-metre par-4 16th played to an average of 4.47, Thomas made one of only five birdies there all day, a hole Sanchez described as “the hardest hole in Australia”.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Thomas conceded.

“I always knew it was coming, just didn’t really know when.”

Currently 21st on the Order of Merit, Sanchez began his tournament in the best possible fashion, a run of three straight birdies sparked by holing a 15-footer at the first.

Boasting two top-five finishes this season, Sanchez’s main focus remains a breakthrough win.

“You play good, good things happen,” said Sanchez, who hit the flag on the first bounce with 5-iron from 184 metres as he made birdie at the par-4 14th.

“Obviously the goal, like every other week, is to win. Just because I haven’t done it doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

“I understand that if I play well, good things will happen, but you don’t really think about that when you’re out there.”

Like Michel, John’s round was fuelled, in part, by a putter change on Tuesday.

Frustrated at what he felt were good putts not finding the bottom of the cup, John switched out his Scotty Cameron GOLO for an Odyssey that delivered eight birdies on day one.

“I changed putter at the start of the week, which isn’t normal for me,” said John.

“I haven’t used an Odyssey for about three years I reckon but it just felt good and I’m trying to speed up the routine a little bit. Get in, get comfortable and pull the trigger.

“It’s very similar to my old putter but today it just worked.”

Further down the Order of Merit, the opportunity to earn full playing rights for next season by finishing inside the top 50 is driving many.

New South Welshman Nathan Barbieri is projected to move up from 65th to 56th after an opening round of 4-under 68 to be in a share of eighth and is well aware of what is at stake.

“Obviously I haven’t had the best season, which is annoying in a way,” said Barbieri.

“I’m on the way back up. I can definitely feel it in my game and today I played really solid.

“I know I have to play well this week but the objective, as always, is to win.”

Future Tour Order of Merit leader Quinn Croker impressed again with a 3-under 69 in Round 1, matched by fellow amateur and Queensland PGA champion Phoenix Campbell.

The final two rounds of The National Tournament will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, through Foxtel and Kayo, on Saturday and Sunday.