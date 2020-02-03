Premiers Cup golfers raise $550K for bushfire appeal

This week’s Premiers Cup has given a huge shot in the arm to the Victorian bushfire recovery appeal.

An extraordinarily generous group of golfers contributed $550,000 during a fabulous day at Royal Melbourne, hosted by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Australian Golf Industry Council chairman Gavin Kirkman said it was tribute to those who both played and organised the event on the club’s famous Composite Course.

The Australian golf community came together to raise funds for bushfire relief at the Premiers Cup over the long weekend. And thanks to the participants, over $500,000 was raised to help those affected! pic.twitter.com/oSJP0RYWaO — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 28, 2020

“Particularly Premier Andrews, whose commitment to helping those enduring hardship from these horrendous bushfires has been nothing short of exemplary,” Kirkman said.

“We all know he’s a big golf fan, but for he and his staff to help bring together the Victorian golf community to that extent is just fantastic.

“Through the AGIC, the Australian golf community has already collectively been raising money around the country – and even with contributions from overseas – to aid the cause in all areas affected by these fires.

“But another special mention to the officials and staff of the Melbourne Sandbelt clubs whose efforts to pull together Monday’s program and entertainment was outstanding.

“We should be very proud of the Australian golfing community’s power to make a difference when we all unite and push towards the same end.”