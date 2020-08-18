Pike claims three-shot victory at Southport Pro-Am

Queensland’s Aaron Pike has claimed a convincing three-stroke victory at the Southport Pro-Am as the PGA Pro-Am Series swing continues in the sunshine state.

Teeing off in the afternoon amongst a field of 47 Professionals, Pike’s bogey-free round of 6-under 65 was a welcome confidence boost after a break from tournament golf.

“Whilst it is disappointing not to be playing in the UK this year it was great to get back out and play some competitive golf again,” said Pike, who qualified for the 2020 British Open with a T3 finish at the 2019 Australian Open.

“I am looking forward to the next stretch of events up north and getting some consistent results under my belt.”

Terrific course conditions aided low scoring for the morning field where 2019 PGA Tour of Australasia Tour School graduate Hyunsik Kong and Sunshine Coast local Charlie Dann posted rounds of 3-under 68.

The pair was later joined by Tim Hart for a share of second place.

Jarrod Stirling and Shae Wools-Cobb posted rounds of 2-under 69 to tie for fifth place.

The PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to Pioneer Valley Golf Club for the De Goey Contractors Pioneer Valley Pro-Am, the first event of the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series.

