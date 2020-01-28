PGA TOUR, its tournaments surpass US$3 billion in all-time charitable giving

The recent donations by Presidents Cup stars Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith to the relief efforts of the Australian bushfires were some of the final acts of generosity that pushed the PGA TOUR and its tournaments beyond $3 billion in all-time charitable giving, it was announced on Tuesday.

Leishman revealed a US$125,000 donation from the 2019 Presidents Cup charitable funds during the Sony Open in Hawaii, which added to the fundraising efforts he and fellow players in the field that week had already committed. Leishman and fellow InterPGA national Team member Cameron Smith, as well as TOUR players Matt Jones, Cameron Davis, Rhein Gibson, Cameron Percy and Parker McLachlin had already announced they would donate funds for every birdie and eagle they recorded in the tournament. The Presidents Cup and PGA TOUR matched all player donations from the Sony Open up to $125,000 as well.

“It’s truly a pleasure to thank our fans, sponsors, tournaments, players and volunteers for helping us generate over $3 billion for charity and positively impact millions of lives,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “As remarkable as this milestone is, what really matters are the countless stories (of impact) that every tournament has. Together, we look forward to continuing to reach – and celebrate – millions more.”

Nearly one year since that special moment, the PGA TOUR celebrated the anniversary of the memorable event by announcing that the TOUR and its tournaments have surpassed $3 billion in all-time charitable giving. The charitable total, which includes a record $204.3 million in 2019 to bring the all-time total to $3.05 billion, includes donations made by tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China.

The PGA TOUR and its more than 100 tournaments across all Tours achieved the $3 billion mark just six years after surpassing $2 billion in 2014. The TOUR achieved the $1 billion mark in 2005. In addition, the record $204.3 million in 2019 bests the previous record of $190 million in 2018. The TOUR’s first charitable donation of $10,000 was at the 1938 Palm Beach Invitational.

Each PGA TOUR tournament provides individuals an opportunity to give back to the community in one of three ways – attending an event, volunteering, or donating money. Not-for-profit tournaments under the PGA TOUR umbrella donate their net proceeds to support local organizations, totaling more than $3 billion in donations to date. The impact these tournaments make throughout the year is possible thanks to the more than 100,000 volunteers who commit their time to ensure each event is a success.

To learn more about the PGA TOUR and the positive impact of its tournaments, volunteers, players, sponsors and fans, please visit PGATOUR.COM/IMPACT.