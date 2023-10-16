PGA Professional Championship: Players to Watch - PGA of Australia

The PGA Professional Championship national final heads to The Heritage Golf and Country Club for the first time this week, with 60 of the country’s best vocational PGA Professionals vying for $50,000 in prizemoney, and two spots in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

Three rounds will be played on the Jack Nicklaus-designed St. John course, with recent rain making the tough layout play slightly longer this week.

Defending champion Scott Laycock (pictured) will be hoping to make it three wins in six years, with the Royal Hobart Golf Club Teaching Professional receiving an automatic exemption into the National Final.

Captain of this year’s winning Four Nations Cup team, Laycock will be joined by teammates TJ King and Jayden Cripps in the championship, all in terrific form on the back of their win.

Other players to watch this week are:

Scott Laycock (Assistant Professional – Royal Hobart GC)

• Defending champion (from last year at Yarra Yarra GC) and winner of the 2018 PPC (Hamilton Island GC)

• Didn’t play in the Australian PGA Championship last year as a result of his win, owing to a clash of dates with his honeymoon

• Former Japan Tour Winner and PGA TOUR (US) player

• Australian captain and representative in the winning Four Nations Cup this year.

Chris Duke (Director of Golf – Nudgee GC)

• Winner of the 2016 PPC (Hamilton Island GC)

• Moved from South Australia to Queensland in 2022 and now employed at the venue for the Queensland PGA Championship

Matt Docking (Head Professional – Royal Hobart GC)

• Winner of the 2014, 2015 and 2017 PPC (Hamilton Island GC)

• Recently announced he is returning to his former club of Murray Downs CC as the Director of Golf

TJ King (Assistant Professional – Mt Coolum GC)

• Runner-up in 2022 PPC (Yarra Yarra GC)

• Two-time Australian representative in the 4 Nations Cup

• Multiple pro-am winner

Ethan Andrews (Assistant Professional – Marangaroo Golf Course)

• Leading Qualifier from the PGA Professionals Championship of WA

Darren Spencer (Head Professional – Ulverstone Golf Club)

• Winner of the 2001 and 2002 PPC (Royal Pines Resort)

• Multiple pro-am winner

Scott Barr (Teaching Professional – Collier Park Golf Course)

• Former Asian Tour player

• Multiple pro-am winner

Euan Walters (Assistant Professional- Riversdale Golf Club)

• Former US Tour player

• Winner of the 2004 Jacob’s Creek Open on the Nationwide Tour

The full field can be found HERE.

Photo: Scott Laycock on his way to victory at last year’s championship.