PGA of Australia postpones overseas tournaments

The PGA of Australia will postpone the Morobe Open and Papua New Guinea Open as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The two events, staged on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia respectively, were set to be played in April and May, but are likely to be rescheduled later in the year.

The decision has been made in the wake of the World Health Organization officially declaring the virus a global pandemic.

The PGA of Australia’s Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey, says the safety of the golfers, volunteers and stakeholders was paramount to the decision.

“While it’s disappointing to postpone any event, the health and safety of our players, members, staff and volunteers is always our top priority,” Dastey said.

“As infection rates in Australia continue to increase, the PGA is working closely with health authorities and government bodies to ensure we adopt the safest practices to protect all those involved in putting together our golf events.

“We’re currently in discussions with all stakeholders to determine a revised date for the event later in the year. We will continue to review our position in light of the latest information from subject-matter experts.”