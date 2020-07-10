PGA of Australia moving money globally with OFX

The PGA of Australia is pleased to announce a new partnership with global money transfer specialist, OFX as the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of both the PGA of Australia and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia. This partnership will see PGA Professionals and golf fans alike benefit from competitive bank-beating exchange rates, a seamless digital […]

The PGA of Australia is pleased to announce a new partnership with global money transfer specialist, OFX as the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of both the PGA of Australia and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

This partnership will see PGA Professionals and golf fans alike benefit from competitive bank-beating exchange rates, a seamless digital platform and access to a dedicated OFXpert to help keep more of their money as it travels around the world.

“We are thrilled to have OFX join as a PGA Partner and we are delighted that despite the current challenges of COVID-19, brands such as OFX are forward-thinking and demonstrating that they understand golf’s value as one of the biggest crossover sports in terms of watching as a fan to then actively participating in the sport,” said Michael McDonald, Commercial Director of the PGA of Australia.

“We are seeing the reinvigoration in Australian professional golf that is currently occurring and we expect OFX’s timing in partnering with the PGA will provide positive impacts for their brand in Australia and abroad”.

Michael Judge, Head of ANZ, OFX said:“In removing the cost, complexity and uncertainty often associated with global money transfers, the partnership with the PGA is one we are incredibly proud of and we look forward to seeing the Australian golf industry continue to be promoted as one of the best on the global stage.”

And it seems members of the PGA community are already reaping the benefits, with OFX client Jose Carapeto sharing: “I just saved $4,500 using OFX today. Best tip I have had for a while. Just paid for my golf clubs and some. Happy days!!!!”

About OFX

OFX grew from the idea that there had to be a better, fairer way to move money around the world. That was 20 years ago, and we’re still driven by the same mission today.



We believe real help from real people counts, and that’s why we offer our clients the best of both worlds – a easy to use digital platform, combined with 24/7 phone access to our Currency Experts (we call them OFXperts).



Foreign exchange is in our DNA. We help clients navigate the complexity of FX, making it simple and easy to understand. Because when it comes to money, informed decisions are the best decisions.



Keeping our clients’ money secure is our top priority. We’re an ASX listed company and are monitored by over 50 regulators globally. To date, we have helped over 1 million customers worldwide and have transferred over AU$150 billion.



Our clients are all over the globe, so we are too. We operate in offices in London, Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Toronto and San Francisco. It’s global expertise, delivered locally.