PGA of Australia, Holmesglen expand pathway to career in sports business - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia and Holmesglen Institute are opening up more opportunities for students to pursue a career in the business of sport as the next significant step in their innovative partnership.

The Australian-first PGA Institute, established at the prestigious Sandhurst Golf Club in Melbourne’s south, has a range of courses for students keen to pursue or develop careers in the golf industry.

Now the partners are announcing an automatic eligibility pathway to allow students who complete the Diploma of Golf Management to proceed to a Bachelor of Sports Business.

Students have two options – attending the PGA Institute on-campus at Sandhurst for 12 months followed by two-and-a-half years at Holmesglen; or undertaking two years online study with the PGA Institute and then two-and-a-half years at Holmesglen.

The Institute offers dedicated golf business training in an integrated and effective golfing ecosystem. Through the Hub collaboration, Holmesglen is delivering accredited courses in Sports Turf Management and Hospitality Management between its Glen Waverley campus, Zest training restaurant and Sandhurst. A tourism course is also available.

All courses, which are nationally accredited and endorsed by the PGA, provide practical training, industry placement and a focus on the golf industry, which employs over 25,000 people in Australia.

PGA General Manager – Membership and Education, Geoff Stewart, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Holmesglen Institute, Victoria’s largest TAFE, to provide an unrivalled golf education offering for our industry now and into the future.

“Our team at the PGA Institute, which is the number one location for people seeking a career in golf, is excited about this development in our collaboration with Holmesglen which will offer students the opportunity for further education that can benefit their careers not only in golf but the broader sporting industry.”

Andrew Williamson, Executive Director, Holmesglen Institute, said: “The relationship between Holmesglen Institute and PGA Australia – through the PGA Institute – continues to evolve.

“This new pathway initiative again works to the complementary strengths of both partners to provide a high-quality educational outcome for students. As with all PGA Institute activities, the Diploma of Golf Management to Holmesglen’s Bachelor of Sport Business pathway is securely underpinned by excellent industry connections, ensuring that graduates are highly sought after as they start their sporting careers.”

