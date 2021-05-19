PGA Insight: Cam’s creativity suited to Kiawah Island

Cameron Smith’s coach Grant Field shares his thoughts on how to keep a hot streak going, why the challenge of Kiawah Island will play into Smith’s hands and his confidence that if he is in contention on Sunday that he can win the US PGA Championship.

Not many players this week will have been to Kiawah Island previously but they are so good at adapting and Cam is no different. They’re used to turning up to different locations every week and dealing with it.

Everybody has certain courses that suit their eye so not having been there it’s hard to say whether it’s going to suit Cam or not. The reality is that, except the likes of Bethpage Black that are ridiculously long, there are no courses he’s going to feel too uncomfortable around.

We talked the other day about the fact that because the golf course is on an island there’s a fair chance there will be wind and did some stuff with regards to ball flight in those types of conditions but not any specific shots. There might be a couple of little things that we talk about but you still need the full bag of tricks and they’d better all be sharp.

He likes playing in the wind because it makes him think. As soon as Cam’s got to be creative, that’s a good sign for us. When he’s got to think about controlling flight and where the ball’s going to land and how it’s going to react and things like that, that’s always a good sign.

Any time you’re playing a new golf course the biggest part is around the green. Those guys can hit a ball from Point A to Point B pretty well, it’s just knowing the different surrounds, how the greens are reacting, the type of sand, the rough. That’s where they’ll spend most of their time, understanding those aspects of the golf course.

Obviously Cam has been playing well dating back to The Masters last November so while he’s like this, my job is simply to stay out of the road. We don’t need to do anything different. The reality is that the stuff he’s doing he’s doing very well and it’s working really well. We had a range session on Tuesday but that’s purely to make sure we stay on top of things that we’ve been doing and which have been working.

He’s been playing well for an extended period and the confidence has come about from him doing a better job of a lot of the swing stuff that we’ve been doing and owning that. Short game is the same thing. He’s just got this high level of confidence where he’s just focused on hitting the best shot he can possibly hit. It’s not about the situation, it’s about hitting the right shot and being able to execute. That is a huge part of why he’s doing so well.

It’s extremely hard to make it look easy. Golf is such a chaotic game and it has so many different moving parts to it with different types of shots, different techniques, different golf courses, different conditions, travel issues, COVID… There is so much chaos around them trying to do their job that having stability around your processes is really important. Cam knowing what he’s got to do week to week, what he’s looking for in his swing and in every other part of his game creates this extra level of calmness in amongst that chaos.

I wouldn’t say that Cam does more with his preparation the week of a Major but there’s definitely a slightly higher level of intent at times. In the work we do it will be very businesslike. Cam likes a joke and a good time and there’s just a little bit less of that. He’s more business.

As a rule Cam generally gets better the harder it gets. I think he knows he’s got the right stuff to win when he gets the opportunity. Until he’s right in that position where he’s leading down the stretch we won’t know for sure but if history tells us anything he’s confident that he has the tools he needs when it matters.

When he has been in that situation he’s had so many good results. Very rarely does he come out behind. He’s had four playoff wins out of his five victories and he won the Aussie PGA by two shots going head-to-head with Marc Leishman on the final day. Anytime he’s actually been in contention he’s pretty much won. That always bodes well.

Grant Field is the Director of Coaching of Grant Field Golf based at Pelican Waters and is the Head Coach for Golf Queensland and Queensland Academy of Sport.