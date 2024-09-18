Pehlic goes wire-to-wire at WA PGA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Royal Fremantle Golf Club Associate Azer-Benjamin Pehlic has held off a spirited charge from Aaron Dobson to complete a wire-to-wire win at the ADH Club Car WA PGA Associate Championship presented by Acushnet.

When the final round of the 72-hole championship teed off at Wembley Golf Course on Wednesday morning, Pehlic and Dobson were the only two players under par.

The leader since day one, Pehlic began with a four-stroke advantage as he and Dobson separated themselves from the field even further.

At one point early in the back nine Dobson had narrowed the gap to just two strokes yet Pehlic never faltered, going bogey free in a round of 5-under 67 for a total of 13-under par and a four-shot win.

Dobson also shot 67 on the final day to take second at 9-under par, Daniel Hoeve (67) outright third at 3-under.

Confident the aggressive approach that had served him so well would stand up under pressure, Pehlic conceded that he felt the heat early as Dobson made his move.

“To be honest, at the start, he did put quite a lot of pressure on,” said Pehlic.

“At the same time, in the back of my head, I just kept saying to myself, I can do the exact same thing.

“Things don’t really change. I clearly have the ability, looking at the three days prior.

“I just kept it solid, focused on my own game, and it came out really good.”

With four birdies in his opening six holes, Dobson emerged as a genuine threat to the title.

Pehlic extended his advantage to three shots with a birdie at the par-4 seventh, Dobson inching closer again with an eagle at the par-5 11th to Pehlic’s birdie.

A final birdie at the par-5 17th restored Pehlic’s three-shot buffer, Dobson’s closing bogey resulting in the four-stroke margin of victory.

In his first year of the Membership Pathway Program, the 25-year-old hopes to use this win as a catalyst for greater playing opportunities in future.

“I’ve worked very, very hard on my game,” said Pehlic.

“I would love to be on a main tour after I finish my PGA training, which will be awesome as well.

“At the end of the day, I love to compete. Competition drives me in the morning. I just want to win everything and anything really.

“Hopefully end up on a nice tour one day and make a good living.”

