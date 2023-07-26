Peake plunders par 5s to win Ocean Shores Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Big-hitting left-hander Ryan Peake made mince meat of the abundant par 5s to win the Ocean Shores CUB Pro-Am at Ocean Shores Country Club.

A three-time winner on the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, Peake headed east endeavouring to extend his winning run.

He has contended in recent events throughout Queensland and into the Northern Rivers of New South Wales before breaking through in what he says was “unexpected” fashion.

Peake’s round of 6-under 66 was enough for a one-stroke victory and moved him to the top of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit.

He took full advantage of the unique Ocean Shores layout – the course has six par 3s, six par 4s and six par 5s – playing the par 5s in 6-under par with four birdies and an eagle.

Playing the course for the first time, Peake was excited at the prospect of six par 5s on the scorecard but conceded that they were by no means pushovers.

“I like the concept of the layout. Generally when you’re looking at six par-5s you think, Well, there’s six birdies but there’s not too many par 5s where I hit driver off the deck or 3-wood into and I did that on just about all of them today,” said Peake.

“They’re not exactly easy par 5s but I definitely do like the layout.”

Starting from the seventh tee, Peake missed out on a birdie at his first par 5 at nine but picked up shots on all three three-shotters on the back nine.

He added a fourth at the par-5 first but it wasn’t until he made eagle at the par-5 fourth that he considered being in tournament contention.

“I just wasn’t under the pump today. I didn’t exactly hit everything really close – I had a lot of outside chances and didn’t make any of them – so to get away with the win was a little unexpected,” he added.

“I made a few birdies and got to 3 or 4-under and thought that maybe I just wasn’t hitting it close enough.

“Then I rolled in an eagle putt from 10 foot on four and that got me in the hunt.

“From there I was able to birdie the next par 4 as well.

“I just played solid all day and then finished fast late.”

Now second behind Peake on the Order of Merit standings, Brett Rankin (67) continued his good form with a share of second alongside Matthew Stieger (67), Dillon Hart (67) and Sanctuary Cove Golf Operations Manager Ryan Gailey (67).

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series stays on the Northern Rivers on Thursday for the Coca-Cola Murwillumbah Pro-Am at Murwillumbah Golf Club.

