Partnership and exhibition opportunities are now available for Australia's most influential golf business event - PGA of Australia

To be held at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park 12-13 October 2022, the event provides the best opportunity for your business to engage with a diverse range of golf businesses, industry organisations and key stakeholders across all segments of the golf industry.

Key partnerships have already been confirmed with some outstanding and leading organisations. SHANX Mini Golf, Australia’s best mini golf courses, is a Principal Partner. Mizuno, Acushnet, and PING are Major Partners. Yamaha Golf Cars is a Supporting Partner. Schweppes is the Social and Networking Partner. Visit Victoria is the Government Partner. Further details on these and the confirmed premium and event partnerships will be announced in early May.

Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo 2022’s premium, exhibition and event partnerships will allow your business to immerse itself in the event, learn what opportunities and challenges your current and potential customers are facing in their golf businesses, and be part of the solutions presented to them.



We now invite you and your business to join the industry, get involved, and partner with Australia’s most influential golf business event.



Learn more and download the partnership and exhibition prospectus via: https://www.golfbusinessforumpgaexpo.com/partnership