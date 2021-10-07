Parker to defend the 2021 QLD PGA Associate Championship

Luke Parker from the Wynnum Golf Club will return and attempt to defend his title at the 2021 QLD PGA Associate Championship to begin Monday at the Windaroo Lakes Golf Club, located in the City of Logan.

Although we will again be without a majority of our interstate visitors owing to travel restrictions, Parker will not have it all his own way with a number of his QLD PGA Associate peers in red hot form. Mitchell Smith (Sanctuary Cove), current QLD Order of Merit leader Bailey Arnott (Caloundra), AJ McCoy (Caloundra), two-time runner-up and City of Logan local Dean Jamieson (Hills), Elliot Beel (Mackay) and a host of other 2021 players who have won in 2021 will all be looking at denying Parker a back-to-back victory.

“I have not had the best year by way of wins however I obviously love the course and the layout suits my game,” said Parker.

“We have a strong group of players this year with a number of players having wins with really low scores so it will be a really competitive 4 days of golf.

“It has been a very competitive year thus far amongst the PGA Associates with a variety of winners, which no doubt means this week will be no different.”

For Mitchell Smith, he will be eager to add another state title to his growing list of ‘major’ wins after victories in this year’s NSW PGA Associate Championship and more recently the prestigious Pampling Plate.

“It has been a big year so far and I’m really keen to win my home state championship,” said Smith.

Again, the Windaroo Lakes Golf Club is in fantastic condition with its famous tough finishing stretch, including the par four 16th hole named ‘snake gully’ sure to play a part in who will be holding aloft the ‘Carnegie Cup’ come Thursday afternoon.

“It is our marquee event of the year to which the community and members really get behind by playing in the Pro-Am, volunteering and even just following the players,” said Windaroo Lakes Golf Club Head Professional Daniel Bird.

Logan City Council City Lifestyle Chair Councillor Laurie Koranski said it was the third time the City of Logan has hosted the championship event.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming some of Queensland’s best golfers back to our City,” Cr Koranski said.

“Windaroo Lakes Golf Club is among the best golf courses in South East Queensland and will provide the perfect backdrop for this year’s Championship.

“I wish all competitors the very best and I encourage our local golfing community to come out and show their support.”

In addition to a prize purse of $35,000, the winner of the Queensland PGA Associate Championship will also be awarded an invitation to the 2021 QLD PGA Championship on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

The winner will be crowned on Thursday afternoon, for all the scores and information on the 2021 QLD PGA Associate Championship please click here.