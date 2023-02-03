NZ icon to help launch 2023 SParms PGA Legends Tour - PGA of Australia

The 2023 SParms PGA Legends Tour season will begin in New Zealand for the first time with the country’s only Open champion, Sir Bob Charles, to help launch the new schedule.

A five-event swing, starting Saturday at Hanmer Springs Golf Club two hours north of Christchurch, marks a welcome return to New Zealand with two-time defending Order of Merit champion Andre Stolz, Brad Burns, Guy Wall and Glenn Joyner among the Aussies heading across the ditch.

Now 86 years of age, Sir Bob Charles has entered to play the St Clair Legends Pro-Am at St Clair Golf Club next Wednesday, February 8, adding even further gravitas to the Legends Tour’s return to New Zealand.

“Sir Bob Charles is a iconic figure within golf in New Zealand so we’re thrilled that he will be teeing it up in the Legends Tour event at St Clair,” said Legends Tour Coordinator, Andy Rogers, of the 1963 Open champion and member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

“The Legends Tour has a proud history of conducting events in New Zealand but unfortunately that has been virtually impossible these past two years.

“We’re excited to start our 2023 season in New Zealand and hope to see the NZ swing grow even further in future.”

After a month-long break without touching a club to rest his troublesome left wrist, Stolz is heading to New Zealand unsure exactly what the year will hold.

As the reigning Order of Merit champion he is exempt into the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Texas in May but will be guided by his body and the opportunities available.

Monday qualifiers for Champions Tour events are few and far between so Stolz is realistic about the schedule he is likely to play in 2023.

“Yes, I’d like to go over (to the US) but these next couple of weeks will tell me whether I can sustain practising and playing a lot of golf, which is what I need to keep my game sharp,” said Stolz, who has had to limit his practise and spend more time playing at Beerwah and Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast.

“I’ve got the trip planned, I’ve got it in my schedule and I’m anticipating that I’m going to play, we’ll just have to wait and see how these next few months go.

“I’ve got a lot of things tentatively put into the schedule and I’ll just wait and see how it all pans out.

“I enjoy playing and I enjoy competing so I’ll just keep doing my thing and if I feel good I’ll dive in a little deeper.”

Stolz recalls playing in NZ Opens with Sir Bob Charles in the field in his early days on tour and had no hesitation in adding his support to the Legends Tour’s return to NZ.

“When I was a young bloke I actually played in a few NZ Opens that Sir Bob played in,” Stolz said.

“They used to have a really good run over there but I haven’t played any Legends events there yet.

“From what I’ve been told there used to be a good little schedule over there so if I can help out in any way in getting it back up and running again, then I’m happy to do that.

