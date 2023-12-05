Nudgee, Yarrawonga lead the way at Scramble Final - PGA of Australia

Nudgee Golf Club and Yarrawonga-Mulwala Golf Club will both take a two-shot advantage into day two of The Scramble Championship Final at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast.

Two nett eagles to start and four closing birdies gave Nudgee the Round 1 lead of the Women’s Scramble Championship Final as Yarrawonga tallied seven net eagles in their round to lead The Scramble Championship Final.

Led by PGA Professional Chris Duke, the team of Lisa-Maree Jones, Lara Forster, Wendy Edmiston and Brooke O’Keeffe had 11-under par off the stick for a 16.7-under par 53.3 total with their cumulative 5.7 handicap.

With shots on the two opening holes which they birdied, the Nudgee team were 4-under through two holes before coolling off slightly with four straight pars.

They would have only one par, though, in their final 12 holes, finishing with a flurry of four birdies on holes they did not get shots on.

They will start the second round on Wednesday 2.8 shots ahead of defending champions Launceston Golf Club (56.1) with less than a shot separating Lucindale Country Club (58), Mosman Park Golf Club (58.2) and Rossdale Golf Club (58.8).

“Definitely a nice way to start things off,” Chris Duke said of their two early birdies.

“We had a good practice round yesterday and had a good look at the course and it’s always nice to get off to a good, strong start to start the week off.”

Making full use of their combined handicap of nine, the Yarrawonga team of PGA Associate Dale Crothers, Fletcher Kelly, Jason Hanson, Lachlan Thompson and Scott Thompson made seven net eagles and eight further birdies for an adjusted total of 22-under par 48.

That gives them a 2.1-shot buffer from Tasmania’s Ulverstone Golf Club (50.1) with Kooindah Waters (50.4), Ballina (50.9), Willunga (51) and Concord (51.1) all well within reach heading into Round 2.

A two-time winner of the PGA Victorian/Tasmanian Associate Championship, Crothers was given the major credit for providing so many birdie opportunities but it was his amateur partners who delivered on the greens.

“I only had three putts for the day, one of which was from off the green so that shows how well these guys putted,” Crothers said.

“We had a good mix off the tee. Got them all done pretty early and from there our iron game was pretty good too.

“It was just a good all round team effort.”

Four teams had the rare feat of recording a nett albatross during their opening rounds.

Ulverstone and Concord both made eagles with a shot at the par-5 first, Bunbury made eagle at the par-5 14th while Willunga made eagle at the par-4 15th with a shot.

Round 2 of The Scramble Championship Final tees off at The Palms Golf Course at Sanctuary Cove from 7:15am Wednesday morning.