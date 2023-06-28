NT PGA back bigger and better in 2023 - PGA of Australia

A revamped Palmerston Golf and Country Club expects to welcome the best field in the tournament’s history when the Northern Territory PGA Championship returns in August.

The NT PGA has not been contested since the 2021 championship was won by New South Welshman Austin Bautista in March 2022. In that time, host venue Palmerston Golf and Country Club has undergone an $8 million major works program that has seen the addition of a mini golf course and improvements to the pro shop, café and clubhouse.

Returning to its traditional timeslot, the 2023 NT PGA Championship will be played August 17-20, further bolstering an ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season that began with the PNG Open in May.

The 2021 NT PGA at Palmerston served as the final stop of the 2021/2022 season and General Manager Matt Hewer is excited to welcome the best professionals in the region back to the Northern Territory for the seventh time.

“When we first hosted the NT PGA in 2016 we had a vision to build this into one of the showpiece events of the Northern Territory’s sporting calendar,” Hewer said.

“With the works we have undertaken over the past 12 months, we believe that both players and fans will be treated to the best NT PGA Championship yet conducted at Palmerston Golf and Country Club.

“The addition of the mini golf facility has already proven to be extremely popular with local families and that in itself will add a new element to tournament week.

“With the upgrades to the clubhouse and dining experience, we have no doubt that the 2023 NT PGA will be the best yet.”

The NT PGA Championship, which is supported by the Territory Labor Government through the Northern Territory Major Events Company, is the perfect opportunity for budding Territory golfers to see the experts in action.

A number of events will take place in the week leading up to the championship, including an intensive junior clinic with the pros, a Junior Pro-Am, a women’s clinic, a clinic to engage Indigenous children in the sport and a sponsors golf day.

“The NT PGA Championship is a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors to see some of Australia’s best golfers right here in the Top End,” said Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby.

“They stay in local accommodation, visit local restaurants and experience some of our tourism offerings, which boosts our economy.

“The championship is also an opportunity to foster the next generation of local talent with a range of clinics on offer.”

Following a 2022/2023 season in which 17 tournaments were held, Tournaments Director Australasia for the PGA of Australia, Nick Dastey, said the return of the NT PGA was another welcome addition to the schedule for 2023/2024.

“The NT PGA at Palmerston has become an extremely valued part of the PGA Tour of Australasia schedule and we’re thrilled that it is back in 2023,” said Dastey.

“We knew that it was not feasible to host a tournament while improvements were taking place but as soon as the club gave us the green light we immediately added it to the schedule.

“As a Tour we love coming to the Territory, I know the players love everything that the area has to offer and with the improvements around the club, the fan experience will also go to another level.”

Dastey also believes that the return to the August date will attract a quality of field not before seen in the Territory.

“It is so important for players to start the season well,” Dastey explained.

“Those who want to feature in the big events later in the year need to be prominent on the Order of Merit so good results early in the season are crucial.

“For that reason, I would expect to see all of our best Australian-based players at Palmerston in August.”

The NT PGA was first played in 1995 but only lasted two years. It was revived again in 2016 when Jordan Zunic was victorious with a roll call of winners that includes Travis Smyth (2017), Daniel Nisbet (2018), Brett Rankin (2019), Aaron Pike (2020) and Austin Bautista (2021).