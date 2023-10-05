New South Wales/ACT PGA Vocational Award Nominee Finalists - PGA of Australia

The nominee finalists have been confirmed for the NSW/ACT PGA Vocational Awards, with winners set to be announced at the NSW Golf Industry Awards Night at The Crown, Barangaroo on Monday, November 6.
The awards night is the perfect chance to celebrate the extensive contribution of PGA Professionals across the state whose tireless dedication helps to grow the game every day.
Winners will be named in four categories – Coach of the Year; High Performance Coach of the Year; Game Development Club Professional of the Year; and Management Professional of the Year.
A fifth category, PGA State Tournament of the Year, will also be awarded on the night.
The winners of each will also become eligible to win the national awards in their respective categories at the PGA Awards Night, held in conjunction with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in November.
The full list of nominee finalists is below:
PGA Coach of the Year – High Performance
Zach Churcher – Pioneer Golf Performance Centre
Ben Paterson – Avondale Golf Club
Khan Pullen – Golf NSW
John Serhan – St. Michael’s Golf Club
PGA Coach of the Year – Game Development
Bryce Alexis – Liverpool Golf Club
Jason Laws – Jason Laws Golf Academy
Jeremy Ward – Oatlands Golf Club
Grant Kenny – Thornleigh Golf Centre
Paige Stubbs – Castle Hill Country Club
PGA Club Professional of the Year
James Macdonald – North Turramurra Golf Course
David Northey – Concord Golf Club
Jeremy Ward – Oatlands Golf Club
Lee Hunt – Bankstown Golf Club
Luke Ryan – Gunnedah Golf Club
Rodney Booth – Club Catalina
PGA Management Professional of the Year
Stewart Hardiman – Hurstville Golf Course
Ben Russell – Long Reef Golf Club
Sam Howe – Oatlands Golf Club
James McDonald – North Turramurra Golf Course
Robert Hurley – Magenta Shores Country Club
Tristan Morey – Thornleigh Golf Centre
PGA NSW Tournament of the Year
PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am
B&C Plumbing Griffith Charity Pro-Am
Cowra Golf Club Pro-Am
Better Homes Port Macquarie Pro-Am
Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am
Tickets to the event can now be purchased via the NSW Golf Industry Awards Night webpage on Eventbrite (click here).