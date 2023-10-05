New South Wales/ACT PGA Vocational Award Nominee Finalists - PGA of Australia

The nominee finalists have been confirmed for the NSW/ACT PGA Vocational Awards, with winners set to be announced at the NSW Golf Industry Awards Night at The Crown, Barangaroo on Monday, November 6.

The awards night is the perfect chance to celebrate the extensive contribution of PGA Professionals across the state whose tireless dedication helps to grow the game every day.

Winners will be named in four categories – Coach of the Year; High Performance Coach of the Year; Game Development Club Professional of the Year; and Management Professional of the Year.

A fifth category, PGA State Tournament of the Year, will also be awarded on the night.

The winners of each will also become eligible to win the national awards in their respective categories at the PGA Awards Night, held in conjunction with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in November.

The full list of nominee finalists is below:

PGA Coach of the Year – High Performance

Zach Churcher – Pioneer Golf Performance Centre

Ben Paterson – Avondale Golf Club

Khan Pullen – Golf NSW

John Serhan – St. Michael’s Golf Club

PGA Coach of the Year – Game Development

Bryce Alexis – Liverpool Golf Club

Jason Laws – Jason Laws Golf Academy

Jeremy Ward – Oatlands Golf Club

Grant Kenny – Thornleigh Golf Centre

Paige Stubbs – Castle Hill Country Club

PGA Club Professional of the Year

James Macdonald – North Turramurra Golf Course

David Northey – Concord Golf Club

Jeremy Ward – Oatlands Golf Club

Lee Hunt – Bankstown Golf Club

Luke Ryan – Gunnedah Golf Club

Rodney Booth – Club Catalina

PGA Management Professional of the Year

Stewart Hardiman – Hurstville Golf Course

Ben Russell – Long Reef Golf Club

Sam Howe – Oatlands Golf Club

James McDonald – North Turramurra Golf Course

Robert Hurley – Magenta Shores Country Club

Tristan Morey – Thornleigh Golf Centre

PGA NSW Tournament of the Year

PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am

B&C Plumbing Griffith Charity Pro-Am

Cowra Golf Club Pro-Am

Better Homes Port Macquarie Pro-Am

Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am

Tickets to the event can now be purchased via the NSW Golf Industry Awards Night webpage on Eventbrite (click here).