New dates locked in for PGA Tour of Australasia summer of golf - PGA of Australia

The 2021/2022 summer of golf will feature up to 14 events between December and May across four states, the Northern Territory and into New Zealand following further adjustments to the PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

The Moonah Links Resort on the Mornington Peninsula will host the season-opening Victorian PGA Championship from December 9-12 after the decision was made to shift both Western Australian events from November 2021 into April 2022.

The 2021 City of Kalgoorlie Boulder WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics will be played at Kalgoorlie Golf Course from April 21-24 to be followed a week later by the Nexus Risk WA Open at Royal Fremantle Golf Club south of Perth.

That has necessitated the shift of the 2021 Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship at Palmerston Country Club to May 5-8, locking in the dates for 11 of the proposed 14 events.

Dates are still to be finalised for the Vic Open, NSW Open and NZ PGA Championship but as border restrictions ease there is a greater sense of certainty about the summer of golf delivering a schedule for our best male and female players to showcase their skills.

“It has clearly been a challenging time for the Tour and our players but as border restrictions continue to ease we are more and more confident of delivering high quality fields across the country for the 2021/2022 season,” said PGA of Australia Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey.

“We believe that this amended schedule gives not only our players but golf fans the opportunity to look forward to an exciting summer of golf and to get out and see some of our best players perform.

“There are still some dates to lock away and some exciting announcements coming in the weeks ahead but more than anything we are happy to provide a run of tournaments for our players as we look beyond this pandemic and into a strong future for the PGA Tour of Australasia.”

The dates are locked and loaded for world golf's favourite and most inclusive event, the @Webex Players Series.



Find out when TPS Victoria, TPS Sydney and TPS Hunter Valley will be played in 2022.https://t.co/9d5Ur9mNzl — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 18, 2021

The introduction of the Webex Players Series was the highlight of last summer’s schedule and Rosebud Country Club and Bonnie Doon Golf Club return as host venues in 2022, TPS Hunter Valley hosted by Jan Stephenson and Peter O’Malley at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort Hunter in Pokolbin a new addition to the schedule.

Brisbane will host consecutive events in early January with the showpiece Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club to be followed by the Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club and regional centres in Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia will all host world-class tournament golf.

Updated PGA Tour of Australasia schedule

Dec 9-12 Victorian PGA Championship, Moonah Links Resort

Dec 16-19 Gippsland Super 6, Warragul Country Club

Jan 13-16 2021 Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Club

Jan 20-23 2021 Queensland PGA Championship, Nudgee Golf Club

Feb 3-6 TPS Victoria pres. by Webex by Cisco, Rosebud Country Club

March 3-6 TPS Sydney pres. by Webex by Cisco, Bonnie Doon Golf Club

March 10-13 TPS Hunter Valley, Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort Hunter

March 31-Apr 3 New Zealand Open pres. by Sky Sports, Millbrook Resort

April 21-24 2021 City of Kalgoorlie Boulder WA PGA Championship pres. by TX Civil & Logistics, Kalgoorlie GC

April 28-May 1 2021 Nexus RISK WA Open, Royal Fremantle Golf Club

May 5-8 2021 Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship, Palmerston Country Club

TBA NSW Open

TBA NZ PGA

TBA Vic Open