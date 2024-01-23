Murray River win fuels Kobori’s season goals - PGA of Australia

Now that a first-time win as a professional is in the books, Kiwi Kazuma Kobori has outlined his two targets for the remainder of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

Kobori was a two-shot winner at the Webex Players Series Murray River at Cobram Barooga Golf Club on Sunday, his second on the PGA Tour of Australasia after taking out the NZ PGA Championship as a 17-year-old amateur in 2019.

A decorated amateur who counts the 2023 Australian Amateur as one of his many triumphs, Kobori turned professional prior to the Queensland PGA Championship in November where he finished tied for ninth.

A week later he was the 54-hole leader at the Victorian PGA Championship but had to settle for third when he was run down by David Micheluzzi.

A three-shot leader after Round 3 at Cobram Barooga, there was no such stumble on Sunday, the 22-year-old moving up to seventh on the Order of Merit.

Realistically, Kobori is fourth among those to have played the minimum four events required to be eligible for the Order of Merit and now has one of the three DP World Tour cards in his sights.

“I might just be outside top 10 but definitely a step in the right direction,” said Kobori prior to the Order of Merit update.

“Really just want to get that top three for the DP World Tour card and hopefully get rookie of the year as well.

“That’s one of my goals at the start of the season, even though I started later than the other guys.”

Kobori moved up six spots into the No.1 position on the Rookie of the Year standings after his win, edging past fellow New Zealander and Gippsland Super 6 champion Kerry Mountcastle with Josh Greer, Chris Crabtree and Connor McKinney rounding out the top five.

The Order of Merit race continues this week with the Webex Players Series Victoria at Rosebud Country Club, Kobori one of six of the current top-10 all eager to advance their positions.

Order of Merit (after Webex Players Series Murray River)

1. Min Woo Lee 1,044 (2)

2. David Micheluzzi 359.40 (5)

3. Ben Eccles 353.30 (11)

4. Adam Scott 326.67 (2)

5. Jak Carter 321.59 (11)

6. Marc Leishman 314.93 (2)

7. Kazuma Kobori 297.51 (6)

8. Kerry Mountcastle 278.20 (12)

9. Austin Bautista 277.01 (11)

10. Lachlan Barker 273.94 (11)

Must play minimum of four events to be eligible for the Order of Merit