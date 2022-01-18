Mullaney continues pre-q streak at Queensland PGA - PGA of Australia

Buoyed by a top-40 finish at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Jordan Mullaney has topped pre-qualifying to play his way into the field for this week’s Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane.

Nineteen qualifiers completed the field for the Queensland PGA with Mullaney’s round of 69 the pick, one shot clear of Blake Proverbs (70) with Jack Murdoch, Mitch Davis, Matt Dowling, Joost ter Veld and Aiden Didone all posting 71s.

Mullaney snared the final spot at qualifying in order to make the field at Royal Queensland last week and shot rounds of 73-70-69-71 to finish in a share of 37th.

One of the highlights of Mullaney’s week was the curling birdie putt he rolled in at the par-3 17th hole on Friday, the patrons at the TaylorMade party hole raucously celebrating Mullaney’s tidy two.

He carried that form into Monday’s qualifier and will now be eager to add to his five top-10 finishes on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

Man of the moment Jed Morgan will attract plenty of attention once again just up the road from the scene of his record-breaking PGA triumph but he will be faced with a field boasting the other two tournament winners this season in Blake Windred and Jack Thompson and a host of players coming off a strong showing at Royal Queensland.

Queensland PGA qualifiers: Jordan Mullaney, Blake Proverbs, Jack Murdoch, Mitch Davis, Matt Dowling, Joost ter Veld, Aiden Didone, Jack Munro, Josh Clarke, Jarrod Stirling, Bradley Doherty, Robert Hogan, Cooper Geddes, Austin Bautista, Jarred McCosh, Nathan Miller, Ben A Campbell, James Conran, William Bruyeres.

Click here for the final field.