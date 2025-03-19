Moore Park Golf Club joins Trackman Virtual Golf Library - PGA of Australia

Moore Park Golf Club, one of Sydney’s premier public golf courses, has been added to the Trackman Virtual Golf library.

This milestone brings the iconic Sydney course to golfers worldwide, allowing them to experience its scenic fairways and challenging layout through Trackman’s cutting-edge simulation technology.

Trackman, a leader in golf performance and virtual golf technology, has meticulously captured the unique features of Moore Park Golf Club to ensure an authentic digital experience.

Golfers can now play the course virtually, whether for practice, competition or leisure, bringing a piece of Sydney’s golf heritage to players across the globe.

“Moore Park Golf has been the home of public golf in Sydney for more than 100 years and we’re extremely excited to have the course immortalised on Trackman,” said Mat Barnes, Moore Park Venue Operations Manager.

“The Trackman team have done an incredible job regarding the realistic playability of the course, and we can’t wait for golfers around the globe to enjoy a Sydney icon from their local Trackman range, Trackman indoor golf centre, or comfort of their own Trackman at home.”

With its stunning city skyline views, well-manicured greens, and strategic design, Moore Park Golf Club has long been a favourite among local and visiting golfers.

Now, through Trackman’s state-of-the-art simulation, the course’s signature challenges – including its strategic bunkering, undulating greens and tree-lined fairways – are accessible to golfers anytime, anywhere.

Trackman’s advanced technology ensures that every detail of Moore Park Golf Club is accurately represented, from the course’s elevation changes to the precise roll of the greens. This development provides a new way for golfers to refine their skills and experience the course in various playing conditions, offering an innovative approach to training and gameplay.

In addition to enhancing the playing experience for golf enthusiasts worldwide, the inclusion of Moore Park Golf Club in the Trackman Virtual Golf library highlights the growing influence of digital platforms in the golf industry. With more golfers seeking high-quality virtual experiences, Trackman continues to expand its library with world-class courses that offer players a realistic and engaging way to enjoy the sport.

Moore Park Golf Club is excited about the opportunities this partnership presents, from increasing global awareness of the course to offering a new and accessible way for players to engage with the game. The integration with Trackman’s Virtual Golf library aligns with the club’s commitment to innovation and excellence in golf.

For more information about Moore Park Golf Club, visit https://mooreparkgolf.com.au/

To learn more about Trackman and its Virtual Golf offerings, visit https://www.trackman.com/