Monday qualifier Baddeley one back in Bermuda - PGA of Australia

His past champions category was unlikely to get him in the field yet Aaron Baddeley is within one of the lead through 36 holes of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

A four-time winner on the PGA TOUR, Baddeley birdied the first hole of a six-for-two playoff in the pre-tournament qualifier held in Orlando on October 17 to earn a start. He backed up an opening round of six-under 65 with a seven-under 64 to be one back of playing partner and close friend Ben Crane (62).

Crane was effusive in his praise for Baddeley’s play – telling PGATOUR.com’s Jim McCabe “he’s never been in a better spot” – as the 41-year-old looks to maximise his second start of the year.

Last month at El Macero in California, Baddeley made an eagle in a playoff at Monday qualifying to seize one of the final two spots into the season-opening Fortinet Championship.

Baddeley took advantage to place T36 at the Fortinet and credits linking with swing coach Mike Adams 12 months ago for a resurgence in form.

“I started working with Mike about a year ago,” said Baddeley, who last won in 2016 and who hasn’t made the FedEx Cup Playoffs in three years.

“He’s just really simplified my swing. For the majority of my career, that’s been the battle and I’d say this summer I hit the ball consistently, probably the most consistent I’ve ever done in my career.

“I feel like the confidence is back.”

Last week @AaronBadds persevered through a 6-for-2 playoff to Monday qualify for @Bermuda_Champ.



Now he's currently one back of the lead. pic.twitter.com/1pR2gpyLuQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 28, 2022

That confidence has also transferred to the putter, the club for which Baddeley has been regarded as one of the world’s best exponents throughout his career.

“Got the putting figured out again now and just sort of feel like everything’s sort of turning the corner,” said Baddeley, who went out in four-under 31 on Friday.

“Feel like the confidence is back, just a matter of just getting some starts and go out and play.”

Baddeley has been an influential figure also in the development of Sydney’s Harrison Endycott who will go into the weekend tied for 15th.

Endycott’s nine-under 62 on day one gave him a share of the lead but a round of one-under 70 on Friday at Port Royal Golf Course saw him fall 14 spots on the leaderboard.

West Australian Jason Scrivener (66-67) is tied for 13th and the best of the Aussies through two rounds of the DP World Tour Portugal Masters, Scott Hend (67-67) just one stroke back and in a tie for 22nd at eight-under par.

In the LIV Golf season finale in Miami, Open champion Cameron Smith came up clutch for the all-Aussie Punch GC team, defeating Phil Mickelson 1 up on the final hole of their singles match as Marc Leishman accounted for Matthew Wolff 4&2.

Punch GC next face Fireballs in the semi-finals where Smith will play former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, Leishman faces off against Carlos Ortiz and Wade Ormsby and Matt Jones play Abraham Ancer and Eugenio Chacarra in foursomes.