Millar in complete command at Murray Open - PGA of Australia

Canberra’s Matt Millar has carded an eight-under-par 64 on the opening day the $50,000 Murray Open at Murray Downs Golf and Country Club.

The 45-year-old Canberran was simply marvellous around the impressive Murray Downs layout, keeping his card blemish-free with six birdies and an eagle for his efforts.

It is Millar’s second consecutive bogey-free round on the adidas Pro-Am Series, winning Monday’s Stuart Appleby Cohuna Golf Club Pro-Am with the exact same score that he returned on Thursday.

Millar, the 2018 PGA Tour of Australasia player of the year, has made a stellar career out of minimising mistakes and cashing in when his game heats up.

And for about 90 minutes today, it was red hot.

A birdie from the greenside sand on the long seventh was followed by laser wedges to the eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th greens, three of which were converted into birdies.

He then played a stunning 4-hybrid to within two metres on the long 12th and calmly rolled in an eagle putt.

He then lipped out on 13 before one last birdie on 14 gave him his two-shot buffer over Melburnian Ryan Lynch in second place, who, like Millar, had a day to remember, with a pair of eagles and four birdies for his troubles.

In third place at five-under sit a trio of players, New South Waleshman Daniel Gale, Victorian James Marchesani and Charlie Dann from Queensland.

For many professionals in this week’s field, the Murray Open is the first competitive hit-out they have had since late April and the close of much of Australia’s border due to COVID.

