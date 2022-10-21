Millar comes out on top at Toukley Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

There were a host of former PGA TOUR winners in the field but it was the ever-consistent Matt Millar who finished top at the Toukley Great Northern Pro-Am at Toukley Golf Club.

The return to Toukley on the New South Wales Central Coast saw Peter Lonard, Nathan Green and Andre Stolz tee it up along with reigning Vic Open champion Dimitrios Papadatos also taking the opportunity to play an event close to home.

Rain that has battered the east coast for months returned during the round but did nothing to sink the hopes of Millar, who navigated his way around the twisting Toukley layout bogey-free in his round of four-under 68.

It was enough for a one-stroke win from Corey Fairchild, Millar full of praise for the ability of the course superintendent and his staff to be able to stage a tournament under the circumstances.

“I was always love playing at Toukley,” said Millar.

“Obviously some tough conditions in terms of some weather that came through and in the lead-up with the course being hammered with rain but what a fantastic job to get the course in the condition they did.

“I thought it was really, really good.

“Great golf course Toukley. I haven’t been back there for quite some time and really happy to see an event back on the calendar there and I think the members had a great day.”

Given the low-lying nature of the golf course there was very little run in the wet conditions, Millar showing impeccable control to be the only player not to register a single dropped shot.

“I played pretty well actually,” Millar added.

“A couple of chances with the ball hanging on the edge of the hole that a lot of guys would have had or taking a piece of the hole and not dropping.

“The pleasing thing was that I didn’t really put myself in a position where I looked like making a bogey from memory.

“It was quite pleasing from that respect.”

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series stays on the Central Coast on Friday, moving to the picturesque Shelly Beach Golf Club for the Coca-Cola Shelly Beach GC Pro-Am.

