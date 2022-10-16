Micheluzzi wins CKB WA PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Victorian David Micheluzzi has won the 2022 CKB WA PGA Championship by three strokes in a see-sawing final day at Kalgoorlie Golf Course in Kalgoorlie.

Desert winds that gusted in excess of 40km/h turned Sunday’s final round into a battle for survival, Micheluzzi and Jarryd Felton engaging in a cut and thrust throughout their round.

There were two-shot swings on three occasions in the final group as Micheluzzi sought to keep pace with the 2020 champion.

Twice over the course of the front nine Felton’s lead ballooned out to three strokes but Micheluzzi clawed his way back to be just one behind as they began the back nine.

Back-to-back bogeys at 11 and 12 appeared to bring Micheluzzi’s championship hopes unstuck yet he displayed his growing maturity to fight back with three birdies in the next four holes.

He took the outright lead at the 15th hole and then moved two clear with a birdie at the par-4 16th.

Micheluzzi and Felton both made bogey at the tough par-3 17th, providing the Victorian with a two-shot advantage playing the 72nd hole.

West Australian Ben Ferguson showed extraordinary control to go bogey free for the first 17 holes of his round, a dropped shot at the 72nd hole making him the clubhouse leader at 12-under.

But it would prove to be three shots short as Micheluzzi completed his maiden win on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia in the first event of the 2022/2023 season, a sublime up-and-down for birdie at the last sealing his first win as a professional.

His final round of two-under 70 gave him a four-round total of 15-under, three clear of Ferguson (69) who claimed outright second. Felton (75) bogeyed the last to fall to 11-under, level in a tie for third with Andrew Martin whose two-under 70 was bogey-free.

