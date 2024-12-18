Micheluzzi makes Sandbelt Invitational move - PGA of Australia

Despite admitting his score could be substantially better, David Micheluzzi shares the lead at the 2024 Sandbelt Invitational on 3-under with amateur Kayun Mudadana ahead of the final round at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Signing for a 2-under 69 at Woodlands Golf Club on Wednesday, 2022/2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Micheluzzi will be chasing a second triumph at Royal Melbourne after claiming the Master of the Amateurs at the famed course in 2018.

Micheluzzi admitting that if things were to go his way tomorrow it would be extra special due to his relationship with tournament host and 2006 US Open winner Geoff Ogilvy.

“It would also be really cool if I did, because Geoff has been a mentor, how he’s helped me out quite a bit, but he’s helped me out more than people know it with turning pro and what to expect,” Micheluzzi said.

“To have a major champion like him giving that advice. You can’t pay for that kind of stuff, that experience. So that would mean the world if I did get up … it would be sick.”

The Sandbelt Invitational itself is designed around the same concept of experienced players interacting with younger ones across men and women from both pro and amateur ranks.

Some, like Mudadana, clearly comfortable in the environment, where parts of the learning is through conversation while also visually from the likes of Richard Green, who fired the equal low round of the day.

The left hander’s 65 only matched by Cameron John, with Green at 1-under for the tournament and one shot back of fellow Victorian Matias Sanchez after his 1-under round at Woodlands.

Green continuing to knock the rust off his game after only playing nine holes with his dog for company since ending his tremendous 2024 PGA TOUR Champions campaign, where he came agonisingly close to a win.

“I’ve had good coaching over the last probably five or six years with Darrell Brown, and we’ve worked on a lot of things that have squared my golf swing up,” Green said of his impressive play despite a break.

“As opposed to prior to that I was all over the place. My game’s up and it’s down and it’s up and it’s down. Whereas my game’s more on an even keel and a lot closer to playing really well.

“To win would be great for my confidence going into next year and in some way wouldn’t surprise me with how I’ve played this year, to be honest.”

Perhaps surprising some as co-leader through 54-holes, Mudadana is certainly not planning on making way for Micheluzzi, Green or Sanchez, who as a Royal Melbourne member would love to lift the trophy on Thursday.

A New South Wales Golf Club member who has been spending his time on the driving range with the course closed for renovations, Mudadana looked likely to lead on his own with 18 holes to play until the closing stages of his 1-under 70.

“I was playing good. I was 5-under through 15 and hit a bit of a shocking tee shot of 16 and made triple,” Mudadana said.

“Just worrying about playing good golf and sort of enjoying the course. It’s been a lot of fun when you’re just not really worrying about it and yeah, just that’s how I sort of play it,” he added when asked about the names he sits ahead of that includes a congested group behind Green.

Sandbelt local Matt Griffin, 36-hole leader Ryan Peake and NSW Amateur winner Declan O’Donovan, who was tied for the lead until a triple-bogey at the 18th, all at even par and sharing fifth.

Cam John the next best at 1-over and one in front of American-based amateur Niall Shiels Donegan and one of Woodlands’ favourite sons Steve Allan.

Amateur Annika Rathbone in a share of 11th at 4-over and leading the women’s contingent, with Amelia Harris and Shyla Singh two shots back and Tour player Karis Davidson on 7-over trying to claim the women’s trophies.

Harris getting a good window into what the field faces tomorrow as they attempt to deny Micheluzzi another win after playing the third round with the man who shot 59 in preparation for this event.

Preparation that alongside Micheluzzi’s assessment of his week so far provides an ominous warning for his competition.

“I really, almost every day this week, felt like I should have been five or six (shots) better every round, which speaks volumes of all the swings, changes and the confidence I’ve got in all my swing changes.”

