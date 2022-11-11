McKenzie extends hot streak at Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

David McKenzie’s final hole was the first at Shelly Beach Golf Club and it proved crucial in his one-stroke win at the Coca-Cola Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am.

Dating back to last Sunday’s Australian PGA Seniors Championship where he finished fifth, McKenzie has been the man to beat on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

He was victorious at Monday’s Seamless Pymble Legends Pro-Am, finished in a share of second behind Glenn Joyner at The Australian Golf Club on Tuesday before adding a second win for the week at Shelly Beach with a round of four-under 67.

In his past four seasons on the Champions Tour, McKenzie has banked $US1.974 million and he has brought that class back with him to his home tour.

“It’s really close,” McKenzie said of his trending form.

“I played really well at The Australian as well but didn’t quite make enough putts to do any good.”

Jason Norris and Richard Backwell both shared second spot with rounds of three-under 68, McKenzie’s closing birdie at the par-5 first clinching the crown in the stunning Shelly Beach setting.

“I said that to my playing partners because when you’re out on the golf course you never really know how that’s going to turn out,” McKenzie said of his winning birdie.

“I was more than happy to make birdie there and take all the chocolates.

“Shelly Beach is a fantastic course, right by the coast,” McKenzie effused.

“Little bit of wind makes it hard, small greens so you get rewarded if you strike the ball well and you get rewarded if your short game’s good too.”

