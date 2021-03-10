Long wins Moama Masters in sudden death playoff

Michael Long has won his second consecutive Moama Masters title in a sudden death playoff against Nigel Lane at Rich River Golf Club.

After a scrappy start Long recovered nicely to make eagle on the par-5 fifth to set his round rolling and eventually tie Lane on 9-under 135.

Following an opening round of 70, Nigel Lane set the pace in the second and final round by firing eight birdies and one bogey for the clubhouse lead at 9-under.

Teeing off from the par-5 first hole in the playoff, Long hugged the trees all the way to the green to make par while due to a poor lie Lane missed the green with his third shot and failed to get up and down.

“It was great to find some form after a week of events in Victoria,” Long said.

“I really enjoyed playing here. It’s a wonderful venue to stay and play golf.”

Lane’s second round of 7-under 65 was the best of the tournament, moving the Queenslander up the leaderboard for an eventual second-place finish.

Peter O’Malley took outright second place at 7-under 137, ahead of overnight leader Glenn Joyner and John Wade in a tie for fourth at 6-under 138.

Peter Senior and Andre Stoltz bounced back with 68 and 67 respectively to both crack the top 10.

View the final 2021 Moama Masters leaderboard at pga.org.au.