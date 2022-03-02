LIVE: TPS Sydney underway at Bonnie Doon - PGA of Australia

Victorian Tom Power Horan is the only player under par as the early groups begin their opening rounds of the TPS Sydney presented by Webex by Cisco at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.

Despite the heavy rain and flooding being experienced throughout Sydney, the first groups were able to tee off in relatively clear skies, the Bonnie Doon layout presenting in wonderful condition given the rain it has received.

Starting from the 20th tee, Power Horan parred his opening two holes before picking up a birdie at the short par-4 12th.

Marquee groups currently include Jed Morgan, Grace Kim and Jake McLeod, Justin Warren, Louis Dobbelaar and Kelsey Bennett, Elvis Smylie, Nathan Barbieri and Stephanie Bunque and Anthony Quayle, Matthew Griffin and Charlotte Thomas.

Featured afternoon groups include Bryden Macpherson, Chris Wood and Whitney Hillier (12.35pm), Dimi Papadatos, Jarryd Felton and Kristalle Blum (12.45pm) and Michael Sim, Matthew Millar and Cassie Porter (12.55pm).

TV Guide

The event will be televised across Saturday and Sunday on Foxtel and Kayo in Australia. Times in AEDT, check your guide for local times.

• Saturday: Fox Sports (12pm – 3pm), Kayo Sports (12pm – 5pm)

• Sunday: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports (12pm – 5.30pm)

