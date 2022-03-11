LIVE: Pike makes his move on day two at TPS Hunter Valley - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Aaron Pike has picked up three birdies in the space of five holes to move inside the top five of the leaderboard early in Round 2 of the TPS Hunter Valley at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club.

Local rules instituted for yesterday’s opening round remain in place for Saturday but once again players have been greeted by bright sunshine and a course that continues to improve by the hour.

The Cypress Lakes greens staff worked late yesterday to cut areas of the rough they had previously been unable to mow and the playing surfaces continue to firm up throughout the golf course.

Overnight leaders Momoka Kobori and Bryden Macpherson will tee off after midday at five-under par but Aaron Wilkin has been joined at four-under by Pike while Jordan Zunic has joined the group of six players at three-under after starting his second round with a birdie at the par-4 first.

The 2020 NT PGA champion, Pike has finished inside the top 15 in three of his past four starts and has carried that form forward to Cypress Lakes, posting 68 on Friday and cashing in on the still conditions early on day two.

Entry is free for spectators and television coverage starts at 2.30pm AEDT on Fox Sports 503, Kayo Freebies and Sky Sport in New Zealand.

