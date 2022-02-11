Life Lessons: Stephen Kuriata, Wanneroo Golf Club - PGA of Australia

I was 27 years old and the last person to interview for the job at Wanneroo. That was in April 1994. I got the job and I’ve been here ever since.

I’ve been here a long time now and the membership base really does like to support small business and a club professional. They do voluntary work and support the pro shop and make sure they keep the course in good condition themselves. That’s what they take pride in. I was at public and resort courses prior to coming here and it’s a different kind of support that you get. They really like to support you, know how you’re going and making sure your welfare’s OK, that your family’s going well.

They really love having a fully-serviced pro shop. I carry a large amount and variety of equipment and buggies which is very different to what a lot of other private clubs now carry. As a business owner, you want to be turning over your stock and you want to make sure the members are getting a good deal. And they know they’ve got somewhere to go to with warranties if they’ve got problems with anything they purchase.

I carry spare lithium batteries in the pro shop because often members will turn up either without the battery for their buggy or they’ve forgotten to charge it. That creates a really good atmosphere because members come to the course knowing that they will be taken care of. We will provide a battery they can use free of charge or we’ll bring them one out on the course if theirs runs out mid-round. That all helps to provide that positive experience and makes them feel good about the pro shop and its staff.

We stock basically every brand so we will have the reps come in and go through a presentation of the latest gear, let us know what the manufacturers have done in changes and how the clubs are made up. That’s happening on nearly a daily basis. Members want to know all about the new gear plus we keep all the demos so that they can take it out on the course or the driving range. Demonstration equipment is massive, that’s what we pride ourself on now.

If you can show them on TrackMan the difference in ball speed between the new driver with the really thin titanium faces that are flexing now, more so than what they’re used to, most of the time you’re getting 10 mile per hour faster ball speeds and you can show them the increase in distance. They really like to see those figures.

We’ve gone bigger into putters in the last 12 months and carry quite an extensive range. And with two big putting greens right outside the pro shop that has helped to increase our putter sales. But everything’s about distance with most people, especially the vets and the older people. Can I get another 10 metres? Can I get another 20 metres? People still look at the drivers as their big thing.

With a driver they like to look at numbers and speeds and distance but with a putter they just like something that feels good. They’re just looking for a change. We find they’re not as interested in a putter fitting as they are in a driver fitting.

There’s a lot of energy within the shop. That’s the glue that sticks everything together and that really falls back on me. Being the energetic one and really creating that banter with the members. Teaching Professional Shaun Volante has been here five years now and he is really good at that too. It’s the staff watching what you do and how you carry yourself and the energy you have just doing all the little things for the members. And we’re all pretty motivated; I’m still motivated now. I started here at 27 and I’m 55 now, but I’m still motivated, still working six, seven days a week.

My main motivation is my family and providing for them. I’ve got a daughter who’s nearly 19 and I’ve got a son who has started high school but he’s autistic and non-verbal. My wife’s at home and we have to be on call. It’s a tough gig. It’s a really tough gig. It’s really just supporting the family more than anything.

