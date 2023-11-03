Levi Sclater triumphs at the 2023 PGA Associates National Championship - PGA of Australia

The 2023 PGA Associate National Championship has finished in dramatic fashion with Levi Sclater winning in a playoff over Xander Basson at Cobram Barooga Golf Club.

The pair were tied at 9-under after 72 holes, and a sudden-death playoff that lasted three holes was required to decide a winner.

Sclater played steady golf all week, while Basson, an international entrant from South Africa, climbed the leaderboard on the final day with a 6-under 66.

Originally from Sale in Victoria’s south-east, Sclater is currently in his first year in the Membership Pathway Program (MPP), working out of Rossdale Golf Club in Melbourne.

A long par save on the second playoff hole from Sclater meant that a third hole was needed. Basson went long with his second shot and was unable to get up-and-down which handed the championship to Sclater.

“I think I had two bogey-free rounds, and really didn’t do a heap wrong the whole week,” he said.

“It’s awesome to win, I’m super stoked.

“At the start of the day, that’s all I really wanted, and I just believed in myself and finally got it done in a playoff.”

Sclater’s win books him a spot in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland later this month, where he will be teeing it up alongside the likes of Cam Smith, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and many more Aussie and international stars.

“I can’t wait to go up there and give it a crack with the best pros in Australia,” he said.

No stranger to pro events, Sclater has already competed against some of the country’s best, but admits the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is a step up.

“I’ve played in a couple of Gippsland Super 6s, and played in a Vic Open.

“This will be a lot bigger than that.”

Another highlight from the final round was Avondale’s Linus Yip’s hole-in-one on the 156m fifth hole.

The PGA Associate National Championship brings together the best MPP students each year to battle it out.

A key part of the MPP is performing consistently in tournament golf throughout the year, and this week is the pinnacle.

PGA Australia Membership Manager Luke Bower was pleased with the course and the thrilling finish.

“Cobram-Barooga was in fantastic condition. The staff did an amazing job,” he said.

“On the third and final playoff hole, Levi had a tricky little pitch to a cut pin over the bunker and hit to about a foot.”

Sclater is in good hands at Rossdale Golf Club working under recently awarded Club Professional of the Year, Michael Moore.

Final Scores.