Legend Peter Thomson immortalised in bronze

The PGA, along with its partner Peninsula International Group – the owners of the Moonah Links Golf facility – unveiled a bronze bust of the legendary course designer and PGA Immortal Peter Thomson.

The Peninsula International Group is extremely proud of its association with Thomson and is humbled to pay this lasting tribute to the iconic figure.

The sculpture will be enshrined close to the first tee of the famed Open Course, which was designed by the World Golf Hall of Fame member.

“It is fitting that all golfers who play at our facility will pass this bust of Mr Peter Thomson as they go out on course to begin their round, Mr Jiao Ming, Executive Director and Chairman of the Peninsula International Group, said.

Peter Thomson’s wife, Mary, with Mr Ming Jiao, Chairman of the Peninsula International Group

“I am hopeful that as golfers pass the bust they receive good luck and enjoy their round all the better as they acknowledge a great of the game.”

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the Victorian State Government, Mornington Peninsula Council, as well as representatives from the Australian Golf Industry.

Chief Operating Officer of the PGA Mr Stuart Hergt spoke to the gallery, about what Peter Thomson means to the PGA and PGA Members.

“Peter Thomson was a trailblazer during his life for the PGA of Australia, Mr Hergt said.

“A five-time Open champion, Peter returned to Australia to represent PGA Members in our country as President of the PGA for 30 years.

“The first PGA Immortal has been enshrined by the PGA of Australia as a golfing great, having contributed to our industry on so many levels.

“The unveiling of his likeness here today is something that will remind all who play at this magnificent facility, that Peter is never far away from anyone who plays golf in Australia.”

The PGA of Australia and the Peninsula International Group recently signed an MOU that outlines a partnership that aims to assist in developing golf in Australia, and in particular Victoria and the Mornington Peninsula. It is planned that the two parties will work together to continue to elevate golf in this country.