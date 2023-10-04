Lees embrace mentor role as Webex Players Series hosts - PGA of Australia

Superstar siblings Minjee and Min Woo Lee hope to provide a platform for the next wave of golf stars having signed on to host the Webex Players Series Perth at Royal Fremantle Golf Club.

In the first of a three-year deal, the inaugural Webex Players Series Perth will be played in January 2025, taking to six the number of Webex Players Series events on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

A two-time major winner and a nine-time winner on the LPGA Tour in the US, Minjee has called Royal Fremantle Golf Club home since the age of eight, younger brother Min Woo also graduating from Royal Fremantle to golf’s biggest stages.

In their roles as tournament hosts, Minjee and Min Woo hope to provide mentorship to the young players who will tee it up and provide them the opportunity to advance their careers and onto the world stage.

“I think it’s a real privilege for us to be able to host, especially in our home state and at our home club, Royal Fremantle,” said Minjee.

“I’ve been here since I was eight years old so for a tournament like the Webex Players Series to come to Royal Fremantle is a really big deal.

“We’ve been waiting quite a while for this stuff so I think it will be really cool.”

“We were lucky enough to play a lot of the professional events before we turned pro and have that experience before we got to the big stage,” added Min Woo, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour.

“That definitely helped us to where we are now.

“I’m really excited to get the juniors playing as well and I think a lot of good names will come out of it.”

A world-first format where men and women compete against each other on the one golf course for the one trophy, the Webex Players Series also incorporates Junior Players Series events each weekend along with All Abilities tournaments.

Given the current strength of Australian golf and the depth of amateur talent coming through the ranks, both Minjee and Min Woo want to help advance young players any way they can.

“If they have any questions we’re going to answer them,” said Minjee, currently ranked No.7 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

“We’re very easy to approach, I’d hope. It will be good for us to be around them and get to know them and if they have any questions we’re there to help.

“If they want any tips for on the golf course we’re there to help as well.

“They can get the feel for what it’s like to play on a bigger stage with crowds and get that experience under their belt before heading to the professional scene.

“It’s a good stepping stone for them.”

“I’m happy to help,” said Min Woo, No.47 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

“We’re all about being great golfers but also having juniors and anyone of any age ask us questions.

“We’re always open. We’ve got social media too so that definitely helps and we always like to help out.”

With the Nexus Advisernet/Bowra & O’Dea WA Open to tee off at Joondalup Country Club on Thursday to be followed by the WA PGA Championship at Kalgoorlie Golf Course next week, the addition of Webex Players Series Perth further bolsters tournament golf in Perth.

“It’s really cool to showcase Royal Fremantle itself but also Perth. I don’t think we have too many events here so it will be nice to have a tournament at home,” said Minjee.

“Australia wants more golf tournaments everywhere, especially at our home club in Perth,” said Min Woo.

“I think it’s going to draw a lot of people out and get them really excited.

“WA Open gets a few people coming out so this is obviously a really big tournament on the schedule and really excited.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of hype.”

Photo: Courtesy of The West Australian