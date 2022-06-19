Lee surges inside top 20 with 69 at US Open - PGA of Australia

West Australian Min Woo Lee is on track for a second top-20 finish at a major following a dramatic third round at the US Open.

Locked together at four-under, American Will Zalatoris (67) and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick (68) will be the final group in Sunday’s final round at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts following a day in which the leading name on the leaderboard changed seven times.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler surged to six-under before Brookline bit back and defending champion Jon Rahm let a one-shot lead slip with a double-bogey at the closing par-4 18th hole to assume the role of hunter rather than hunted.

As cooler conditions and strengthening winds sent scores spiralling south on day three, Lee birdied his final two holes to surge from a tie for 54th at the start of the day to a share of 17th by the time the final group holed out.

One-over at the turn, Lee kick-started his third round with a curling chip-in at the par-4 10th but dropped back to one-over with a bogey at 15.

They love it. He loves it. 👏@Minwoo27Lee starts his second side with a birdie. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/DkCAlJx0CD — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

A customary 314-yard bomb left Lee just 50 yards into the 379-yard par-4 17th, his wedge to 10 feet setting up his second birdie of the day.

Ranked first in Strokes Gained: Short Game for the week, Lee hit his approach shot from 152 yards to 15 feet at 18 and drained the putt to get into red numbers for the first time in his round.

One of only seven players to break 70, Lee’s two-over total puts him in excellent position to add to his tie for 14th on debut at The Masters and potentially earn exemption into the 2023 US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

As his name continued to climb up the leaderboard throughout the afternoon, the 23-year-old took to Twitter to offer two fans tickets to the final round, with only one cheeky stipulation.

Any kids in Boston looking for a last minute father’s day gift? I’ve got two extra US Open final round tickets to give out. Comment below, why it should be you. Best answer wins…You can only follow my group though 😏🤪 @usopengolf — Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) June 18, 2022

Adam Scott had six bogeys and four birdies in his third round of two-over 72. He turned in one-over and then holed a putt from 27 feet to start his back nine with a birdie.

He got up-and-down from 27 yards short of the green for birdie at the 622-yard par-5 14th and then hit his approach to 17 to five feet to be four-over for the championship and in a tie for 33rd.

Bogeys at 16 and 18 saw Marc Leishman (73) join Scott at four-over while Todd Sinnott (74) dropped three shots in his final two holes to be six-over and tied for 45th in his major championship debut.

US Open Round 3 scores

T17 Min Woo Lee 73-70-69—212

T33 Adam Scott 69-73-72—214

T33 Marc Leishman 70-71-73—214

T45 Todd Sinnott 71-71-74—216

MC Cameron Smith 72-74—146

MC Lucas Herbert 74-79—153

MC Jed Morgan 82-74—156

US Open Round 4 tee times AEST

12.17am Todd Sinnott, Patrick Reed

1.28am Marc Leishman, Mackenzie Hughes

1.39am Adam Scott, Richard Bland

3.12am Min Woo Lee, Sebastián Muñoz

4.45am Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris