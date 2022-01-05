Lawson launches defence of Queanbeyan crown - PGA of Australia

A late change of plans has allowed Deyen Lawson to make a welcome defence of his $50,000 Queanbeyan Open crown when the 2022 championship gets underway at Queanbeyan Golf Club on Thursday.

Lawson is keen to have some competitive golf under his belt before next week’s Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club and the Victorian will be hoping to start the new year off with a win.

Winner of the Higgins Coatings Sands Pro-Am near his home-town of Geelong, Lawson was never headed in last year’s tournament at Queanbeyan, carding a course record nine-under 61 on day one followed by 64 in the second round and a four-stroke win.

Murray Open winner and local hope Matt Millar has been drawn to play alongside Lawson and Sydney’s Scott Arnold in the opening round with Gippsland Super 6 runner-up Jordan Zunic drawn with rookie Grace Kim and New South Welshman Justin Warren.

The $50,000 Queanbeyan Open is the third event in the six-event NSW Regional Open Series. The top three placegetters not otherwise qualified are assured of a start in the $400,000 Golf Challenge NSW Open being played at the renowned Concord Golf Club in March.

Play will get underway on Thursday, January 6 from 7.50am, with Friday’s final round live-streamed on the tournament website (www.nswopen.com), on Facebook at GolfNSW or via the SEN app.