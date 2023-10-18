King holds steady on day two at The Heritage - PGA of Australia

TJ King has backed up his opening-round 67 with a steady 69, to lead the field by three shots on day two at the PGA Professional Championship at the Heritage in Melbourne.

The 26-year-old Queenslander is looking to go one better after finishing second last year, and is keen to have another shot at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

King now holds a commanding lead over Matt Docking, who’s running second and shot a two-under 70 today, to get to five-under. Western Australia’s Ethan Andrew is the only other player under par at two-under.

Preferred lies were put in place today, which helped players who were experiencing a bit of mud trouble on day one.

Although the sun was out, the wind was up at The Heritage, and despite his score King explained it was a tough day on the course.

“It was a grind today. I didn’t have my best stuff but the putter kept me in it,” he said.

“It was a different wind today. Some of the holes played downwind when yesterday they were into… some holes just played a bit easier on the eye.”

While trying not to think about the two spots up for grabs in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, King would love a another chance to get back there.

“That’d be cool. One more day to go though. Hopefully come out and just hit good shots, hole some putts and see what happens.”

A multiple champion of this event, Matt Docking is no stranger to being in the final group, and although he is three shots back, he’ll be looking to lean on his experience to chase down King.

Similar to King, Docking felt he didn’t quite have his best today but is happy to be in the position he is heading into the final day.

“Wasn’t quite as tidy today. I had a little messy period on three and four, but actually managed to get away with a bogey and a par there,” he said.

Ethan Andrews, Teaching Professional at Marangaroo will join King and Docking in the final group tomorrow, after a three-under 69 on day two.

The West Australian is currently six-shots back from King, but is well aware that anything can happen on the final day of a championship.

“The course is amazing, it’s so picturesque that you actually get lost when you’re out there which is nice,” he said.

“If I play well, I play well and I can get a spot (in the Australian PGA), if not I’m still out there having fun.”

King and Docking have never played with each other before, but a friendly dinner on Tuesday night has them both confident they will have a fun round on day three.

Players will be seeded on day three, with the leaders teeing off around 9:30am. To follow the scoring live, click here.