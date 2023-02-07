Joyner shares in victory at Rangiora Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The inspirational Glenn Joyner has added to his SParms PGA Legends Tour resume with a share of victory at the Rangiora Legends Pro-Am in New Zealand.

Playing in the five-event New Zealand swing just days after his latest round of chemotherapy as he battles bowel cancer, Joyner shot two-under 70 at Rangiora Golf Club just north of Christchurch to finish top with Brad Burns and Kiwi Dean Sipson.

With three birdies it was only a bogey at the par-5 18th that prevented Burns from taking the win outright, all three players complimenting the presentation of the golf course.

A narrow layout with small greens, Rangiora places a premium on positioning from the tee, Joyner, Sipson and Burns all navigating their way around the course with quality ball-striking and strategy.

Defending Order of Merit winner Andre Stolz finished a shot further back in solo fourth, American Perry Parker outright fifth at even-par 72.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now heads some 400 kilometres south to Dunedin for Wednesday’s St Clair Legends Pro-Am, where Kiwi legend Sir Bob Charles will tee it up in the 45-player field.

