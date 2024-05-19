Aussies on Tour: Green’s near miss in epic LPGA showdown - PGA of Australia

West Australian Hannah Green has fallen just short in her quest to win for a third time this season in an epic showdown with world No.1 Nelly Korda at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Seeking to join Jan Stephenson and Karrie Webb as the only Australians to win three times in a single LPGA Tour season, Green began the final round two shot back at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

Green’s birdie at the opening hole and Korda’s bogey on two brought the two together at the top of the leaderboard and it quickly turned into a two-horse race.

The 27-year-old took the outright lead when Korda dropped a shot at the par-4 seventh but joined Korda again at 11-under when she made bogey at the par-5 eighth.

The pair made a trio of matching birdies at 10, 13 and 15 to move out to 14-under and four strokes clear of the field.

Each hole was an absorbing round of a heavyweight title fight.

Every time that Green landed a body blow, Korda countered with one of her own.

In a possible precursor to the US Women’s Open in two weeks’ time, two players with seven wins between them this season battled until the 72nd hole when Green’s fourth missed fairway of the day would prove costly.

The deep rough left of the fairway grabbed hold of her club as she played her second shot, the ball diving left and short of the putting surface.

The 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA champion showed great touch to give herself a par putt of some 10 feet but it missed on the low side as Korda clinched her sixth win in her past seven starts.

Although disappointed to come up agonisingly short, Green was proud of how she stood up against one of the greatest stretches by anyone in golf history.

“To lose to Nelly… it’s sad, but then it’s also Nelly Korda,” Green reflected.

“She’s obviously so dominant right now. To feel like second behind her is quite nice.”

Green is looking toward the US Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club where she attended as a spectator in 2015 as a Karrie Webb scholarship holder.

“I’m super excited for the next stretch of events,” Green added.

“To go back to somewhere that I haven’t actually played but been outside the ropes, that was the thing that made me want to become a professional golfer, watching Karrie there.

“I’m really excited for Lancaster.”

Green wasn’t the only outstanding performance from an Australian woman this week.

Gabriela Ruffels continued her outstanding rookie season on the LPGA Tour with a third third-place finish to will propel her inside the top 50 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings while Kirsten Rudgeley shot 65 in the final round to finish tied for fourth at the Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

A final round of 4-under 67 saw Min Woo Lee finish as the leading Australian at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Lee’s four-round total of 9-under earned the 25-year-old a tied for 26th as American Xander Schauffele (65) birdied the 72nd hole to win his maiden major championship by a single stroke from Bryson DeChambeau (64).

It was another winning week too for the Kiwis, with Harry Hillier shooting 59 on his way to an eight-shot win on the PGA TOUR Americas and Fiona Xu winning the Copper Rock Championship on the Epson Tour by seven.

Results

US PGA Championship

Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky

1 Xander Schauffele 62-68-68-65—263 $US3.3m

T26 Min Woo Lee 72-66-70-67—275 $113,962

T43 Jason Day 71-67-69-71—278 $48,969

T43 Lucas Herbert 69-67-68-74—278 $48,969

T63 Cameron Smith 68-70-70-73—281 $25,202

75 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-68-72-74—286 $22,350

MC Adam Scott 72-73—145

MC Cam Davis 78-71—149

MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 73-77—150

LPGA Tour

Mizuho Americas Open

Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey

1 Nelly Korda 70-68-65-71—274 $US450,000

2 Hannah Green 71-71-63-70—275 $277,738

T3 Gabriela Ruffels 68-70-68-72—278 $146,358

T21 Minjee Lee 69-72-71-69—281 $30,238

T51 Karis Davidson 71-70-71-77—289 $10,189

T51 Sarah Kemp 73-67-72-77—289 $10,189

T53 Stephanie Kyriacou 74-69-71-76—290 $9,427

MC Grace Kim 72-72—144

MC Robyn Choi 73-74—147

MC Lydia Ko (NZ) 72-77—149

Japan Golf Tour

Kansai Open Golf Championship

Meishin Yokaichi Country Club, Shiga

1 Takahiro Hatachi 69-65-65-67—266 ¥16m

T14 Michael Hendry 72-67-70-66—275 ¥1.376m

MC Brad Kennedy 77-67—144

MC Anthony Quayle 70-76—146

Korn Ferry Tour

AdventHealth Championship

Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri

1 Harry Higgs 71-67-65-66—269

Won in sudden-death playoff

MC Rhein Gibson 72-71—143

MC Dimi Papadatos 75-70—145

MC Brett Drewitt 75-70—145

MC Steven Bowditch 75-78—153

Ladies European Tour

Amundi German Masters

Golf and Country Club Seddiner See, Berlin, Germany

1 Alexandra Forsterling 70-70-69-67—276 €45,000

Won in sudden-death playoff

T4 Kirsten Rudgeley 73-74-68-65—280 €12,150

T24 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-73-68-72—287 €3,510

MC Amy Walsh 73-79—152

Korean PGA

SK Telecom Open

Pinx Golf Club, Seogwipo, South Korea

1 K.J. Choi 71-64-72-74—281

Won in sudden-death playoff

MC Wonjoon Lee 77-74—151

MC Junseok Lee 78-73—151

MC Kevin Chun (NZ) 84-73—157

PGA TOUR Americas

Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship

Club El Rincón de Cajicá, Bogotá, Colombia

1 Harry Hillier (NZ) 68-59-68-67—262 $US40,500

T45 Jason Hong 70-70-76-69—285

Epson Tour

Copper Rock Championship

Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah

1 Fiona Xu (NZ) 67-63-64—194 $US37,500

T30 Cassie Porter 74-68-71—213 $2,166

MC Su Oh 74-72—146

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 77-72—149