Joyner comes up trumps at Casino Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Glenn Joyner won the day and Andre Stolz the Order of Merit as the SParms PGA Legends Tour season culminated with the Casino Legends Pro-Am at Casino Golf Club on Sunday.

Holding an unassailable lead following his share of victory at the Sunshine Coast Masters on Friday, Stolz finished runner-up to Joyner at Casino to claim the Order of Merit in his first full season. The Order of Merit crown comes with a spot in the field for the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in the US which Stolz hopes to use as a springboard to the Champions Tour.

Stolz looked like adding to his impressive win tally for the season when he posted even par 70 on the firm greens and in searing heat, only for Joyner to pinch the final event of the year with an eagle at the par-4 18th.

Joyner’s round of one-under 69 also included three birdies to finish one clear of Stolz and Australian Senior PGA champion Guy Wall.

“It’s been again a challenging year but to finish with a win in the final event and third in the Order of Merit is a good result,” said Joyner, his Casino victory his fifth tournament win of the season.

“It was really challenging out there with the heat and firm greens however it was fantastic the club was able to reschedule the event for us players to play one final event.”

In a tie for fourth were the quartet of Brad Burns, Richard Backwell, Ben Jackson and Terry Price at two-over 72.

The players will now take a break before the 2022 season kicks off in February in Victoria

