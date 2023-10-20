Live: Mackenzie, Greer tied at the top at Willunga - PGA of Australia

Ballina’s Jay Mackenzie and Perth rookie professional Josh Greer share the clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the Webex Players Series South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett.

A former WA PGA champion, Mackenzie matched the Willunga course record with a 7-under 63 to move to 8-under for the tournament.

He had company at the top of the leaderboard when Greer birdied the par-4 18th to complete a 6-under 64.

One shot behind in third place is the 2016 Hong Kong Open champion, Sam Brazel (NSW), who defied a troublesome ribs issue to turn in a second-round of 65.

Overnight leader Josh Clarke (-7) is on-course this afternoon, while Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader Lachlan Barker (SA), who attracted the biggest gallery this morning, is safely into the weekend after rounds of 69-68 to sit at 3-under.

The leading woman is Queensland’s Robyn Choi who climbed inside the top 10 with a 2-under 68.

Queenslander Jack Wright produced the first hole-in-one at a Tour event at Willunga, using a pitching wedge to ace the 122m par-three 16th.

The only place to see the final two rounds of Webex Players Series South Australia is on Fox Sports through either Foxtel or Kayo Sports.

Photo: Jay Mackenzie at Willunga Golf Course today

Scores: https://pga.org.au/report/?tourn=1205&season=2023&report=tmscores~season=2023~params=P*2ESC02~