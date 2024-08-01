John, Michel tie par-3 shootout at Bulimba - PGA of Australia

Playing partners Kyle Michel and Cameron John shared top spot in the Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am in Brisbane today, mastering the par-3 layout with matching rounds of 5-under-par 49.

Always a great test of a player’s wedge game, Bulimba’s nine holes range in distance from 83m to 102m, providing a challenge with a difference in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

The winner of The National Tournament on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia earlier this year, John now has three pro-am titles on his 2024 list of achievements.

Michel, who is heading for a stint on the Asian Development Tour, has two victories this year to go with six other top-three adidas PGA Pro-Am Series finishes.

Third placegetter Aiden Didone aced the 90m fifth in his round of -4.

HOW THE WINNERS’ ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Starting on the eighth hole, Michel grabbed the outright lead with three birdies in his first four holes. He then picked up shots both times he played the fifth.

The duo’s only bogey for the day came when John dropped a shot at their 92m opener, but he made six birdies from then on, including on their 17th hole of the day – the sixth – to draw level with his playing partner.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Michel: “I got off to a hot start by hitting a few close and rolling in some putts. Missed a few greens coming but managed to keep it bogey-free. This event is a little bit different, a bit of fun and nice to get a round out of the way in less than three hours.”

John: “When Kyle made the good start, birdie-birdie, I thought “well he’s going to play well so I have to try and follow his lead. He kept going well and I just made a few at the end which was nice. This is one of the better pro-ams we get to play. It’s a quick format and it’s a lot of fun. You have to be really dialled in with the wedges.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-5: Cameron John (Vic), Kyle Michel (Vic)

-4: Aiden Didone (Vic)

-3: Jack Munro (Qld), Jay Simpson (Qld), Nathan Barbieri (NSW), Gavin Fairfax (Qld)

-2: Dillon Hart (Qld), Jay Mackenzie (NSW), Brady Watt (WA),

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series returns to the Gold Coast for the Southport Pro-Am on Friday.