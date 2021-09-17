Jackson finishes Queensland Legends Tour swing in style

Three months on the road has finished in triumph as Victorian Ben Jackson claimed the final event of the SParms PGA Legends Tour’s Queensland swing at Pacific Golf Club on Friday.

With the Legends Tour to take a short break before resuming in New South Wales in November the 2021 Reside Communities Pacific Pro-Am took an additional significance.

Two-time Australian PGA Seniors champion Mike Ferguson set the pace early with a round of 3-under 69 at Pacific Golf Club in Brisbane but it was Jackson who would end the day on top with a score of 4-under 68.

With an unhappy history at the Pacific layout it was something of a surprise win even for Jackson but one he was grateful to close out.

“I have struggled around here in the past but today I managed to get off to a good start a was able to hold on,” said Jackson, whose round consisted of five birdies and the lone bogey.

“I putted really well today which helped and I also hit a lot of good shots along the way.

“I have been on the road for three months now due to border restrictions so it is good to finish my Queensland stint with a win.”

Although pleased with his morning round Ferguson conceded that he expected it to be just short of the winning score.

“I had the best of the conditions playing in the morning and managed to post a good score,” said Ferguson.

“I thought I was probably one or two shots short today knowing the quality of afternoon field.

Mathew Ecob was the only other player to break par with a round of 2-under 70 to finish in third with Darren Rix and Lucien Tinkler rounding out the top five with even-par rounds of 72.

The players will now enjoy a short break before the NSW swing of the SParms PGA Legends Tour starts in November.