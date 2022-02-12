‘It’s all on me’: Fox six clear chasing DP World Tour first - PGA of Australia

Kiwi Ryan Fox has admitted that it will take something extraordinary or his own Sunday slip-up to stop him from claiming a maiden 72-hole stroke play DP World Tour win at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the UAE.

Almost three years to the day since he claimed the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth for his first DP World Tour win, the 35-year-old entered day three with a three-shot advantage and doubled that as he carded a 65 to get to 19-under at Al Hamra Golf Club.

West Australian Jason Scrivener (70, T9) had cut the lead to just one when he holed out from 115 yards for eagle on his opening hole but Fox responded with four straight birdies to commence his round and take command of the tournament once again.

Spanish duo Adri Arnaus and Pablo Larrazábal are at 13-under alongside Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Pole Adrian Meronk but the championship will ultimately be decided by how Fox responds to the pressure of closing out victory.

A two-time winner on the European Challenge Tour and a winner of three events on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, the big-hitting New Zealander says it is a rare week where every aspect of his game feels right.

“My head is in a pretty good place,” said Fox. “Ask me that on the first tee tomorrow and I might have a slightly different answer but I felt like I had really good control over the ball today, only hit a couple of bad shots and holed some putts as well.

“I’ve put myself exactly where I want to be and it’s that cliché – it’s all on me tomorrow.

“Somebody is going to have to go out and shoot something really low or I’m going to have to play poorly so hopefully I can keep playing how I’ve played the last couple of days and put it out of reach.

“It’s just been one of those weeks where it felt like every part of my game has kind of worked and when I’ve hit a bad shot I haven’t let it get to me too much.

“For the most part everything has worked which is kind of rare for me, to be honest, I’ve always had something for the week that hasn’t worked. Hopefully I can keep that going for one more day.”

A five-footer helped Fox to get up and down on the driveable par-4 first and he almost spun his second in for an eagle at the second.

He only just cleared the water after a self-admitted push at the par-5 third but set up a two-putt birdie and then put his tee-shot at the par-3 fourth to 12 feet.

At that point he led by four and despite following another birdie on the par-5 eighth courtesy of an up-and-down with a bogey on the ninth after a poor tee-shot, he picked the shot straight back up from 23 feet on the 10th.

The leader did well to drop just one shot after finding water on the 12th but, as he had done with his previous five bogeys this week, he birdied his following hole with the help of a smart chip on the driveable par-4 13th.

A birdie from the fringe on the 16th moved him five ahead before an approach to seven feet on the 17th brought a 25th birdie of the week.

Wade Ormsby and Maverick Antcliff were both unable to make a move on Saturday, posting rounds of even-par 72 to sit in a tie for 37th.

Fox’s countryman Daniel Hillier is in position for a possible Kiwi double on the Challenge Tour, firing a bogey-free round of nine-under 63 to be one shot off the lead at the Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa.

A winner on tour last year, Hillier will begin the final round in a share of second and just one shot back of German Alexander Knappe, the pair to play in the final group on the Montagu course where Hillier shot 72 in round two.

A round of one-under 70 saw Rhein Gibson move past Harrison Endycott (72) as the best-placed Australian at the Korn Ferry Tour in Colombia as Adam Scott moved into a tie for 25th late in his third round at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.