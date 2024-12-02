International award for Karen Lunn - PGA of Australia

WPGA CEO Karen Lunn has won a major international award for her contribution to golf’s engagement with women and girls.

Lunn was named ‘International Woman of the Year’ at the annual awards presented by Women In Golf UK.

Lunn, who is still in the dark as to how she was nominated, is nevertheless proud.

“I’m really humbled and honoured because there are so many women around the world doing amazing things in golf,” she said. “To be even considered as a part of that group is an honour.”

Lunn is a former touring professional who played in Europe (1985-2013), on the LPGA Tour (1994-2002) and in Asia (1998-2005), serving on the LET board of directors for 14 years including a 10-year stint as chair as well as chair of the players’ council. A 10-time winner in Europe, the high point was her 1993 British Women’s Open victory.

In 2022, she became the first woman elected as Chair of the Australian Golf Industry Council, the collaboration of the main stakeholders in the sport.

She has witnessed much change in that period of almost 40 years.

“We’ve made great inroads the past few years,” she said. “We’ve gone from being really frustrated and at times it’s been a tough gig, to being really excited about the direction now. We’re in a much better place.

“What we’ve achieved working so closely with the PGA and Golf Australia since we put the five-year strategy in place, it’s really exciting. It’s a great time for women’s sport to evolve and to be recognised as a separate centrepiece to our male counterparts.

“We don’t want to be the poor man’s option, and not just a token organisation. There was a lot of that in the beginning: ‘Oh, we better have a woman’. Now there’s genuine commercial support from business and I think the Australian public is opening up. The Matildas were almost a revolution and the Women’s World Cup cricket, which I was fortunate enough to see live. There have been great moments.”