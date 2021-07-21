Hutchison and Harwood brave bitter conditions to lead at Beerwah

Queenslander Stephen Hutchison and Victorian Mike Harwood lead the field after the first day’s play with scores of 1-under par (71) at the 2021 Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am.

In one of the coldest and windiest days of the year in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, low scoring was hard to come by with greens firming up throughout the day.

Playing in the morning in single figure temperatures, Hutchison fired a 3- under par front nine with an eagle and a birdie before three bogeys and a birdie on his inward nine.

“That was as cold conditions as I have ever played in Queensland so I am extremely happy with that score,” said Hutchison.

“The course is in great condition from tee to green which made the cool conditions actually enjoyable to play in.”

Harwood was the best score in the afternoon, enduring gale-force winds made to make five birdies across the 18 holes.

“I took advantage of the holes downwind today which you had to do as it was tough playing into it,” said Harwood.

“I knew a score around par would have me in good stead going into tomorrow.”

Only one shot off the lead with an even par score are New South Welshman Guy Wall Victorian and Ben Jackson, while Queenslanders Don Edwards and Darren Rix round out the top 5 at 1-over par.

To follow live scores from day two of the 2021 Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am, click here.