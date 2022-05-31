How to follow the US Women’s Open - PGA of Australia

Five Aussies will be out to make it a happy 21st anniversary of Karrie Webb’s 2001 triumph when they tee it up at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina for the 2022 US Women’s Open.

Starting Thursday night AEST, world No.4 Minjee Lee headlines an Australian contingent with four wins between them already this year.

Hannah Green won the Vic Open and TPS Murray River in consecutive weeks prior to the start of the LPGA Tour season, Grace Kim earned her breakthrough victory as a professional at the Epson Tour’s IOA Golf Classic while Lee was victorious at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Lee has been drawn to play with 2021 US Women’s Open runner-up Nasa Hataoka and Canada’s Brooke Henderson for the opening two rounds while Green is in a star-studded grouping alongside Jessica Korda and Kiwi Lydia Ko.

Webb became just the seventh player in history to successfully defend the US Women’s Open crown in 2001 and she did so in commanding fashion.

In what would be the third of four major championship victories in the space of just 15 months, Webb was the only player to complete 72 holes at Pine Needles under par, finishing eight strokes clear of Se Ri Pak with a tournament total of seven-under.

Pine Needles has been a witness to some of the biggest moments in #USWomensOpen history.



Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Morgan Pressel, Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr reflect on why it’s such a special venue to each of them. — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) May 28, 2022

Australia’s greatest major champion made her US Women’s Open debut at Pine Needles in 1996 where she said it was love at first sight.

“I fell in love with Pine Needles so I was looking forward to going back there,” Webb told the USGA of her 2001 victory.

“When the gun went off on Thursday morning I managed to find the best of myself and that’s what happened that week.

“There are not many times when you feel ready to play well in a major and then go on and win.

“That’s probably the only time in my career that I knew I was going to play well that week.

“To win by eight shots in such a convincing manner on such a great golf course is still one the favourites that I’ve ever played.

“It’s very special to have your name on a trophy like that.”

Round 1 tee times AEST

9.22pm* Sarah Kemp, Emma McMyler (a), Dottie Ardina

9.37pm Grace Kim, Minsol Kim (a), Catherine Park (a)

10.28pm* Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson

11.05pm Hannah Green, Jessica Korda, Lydia Ko

2.56am Gabriela Ruffels, Laney Frye (a), Cheyenne Knight

TV coverage

Friday

4am-10am Live Round 1 coverage on Fox Sports 505

Saturday

4am-10am Live Round 2 coverage on Fox Sports 505

Sunday

2am-8am Live Round 3 coverage on Fox Sports 505

Monday

2.30am-9am Live Round 4 coverage on Fox Sports 505

Australian Player Profiles

Minjee Lee

World ranking: 4

Age: 26

Major wins: 1 (2021 Amundi Evian Championship)

LPGA Tour wins: 7

Best finish at US Women’s Open: T11 in 20175

Best finish in 2022: Won Cognizant Founders Cup

Key stat: 3.460 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (1st)

How she qualified: 2021 winner of Amundi Evian Championship; Top 30 points leader on LPGA Tour’s 2021 Race to the CME Globe; Winner of LPGA Tour-sanctioned event from 2021 U.S. Women’s Open to start of the 2022 championship; Top 75 in Rolex Rankings as of April 6

Hannah Green

World ranking: 19

Age: 25

Major wins: 1 (2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship)

LPGA Tour wins: 2

Best finish at US Women’s Open: T34 in 2019

Best finish in 2022: Won Vic Open and TPS Murray River

Key stat: 74.80 per cent Greens in Regulation (7th)

How she qualified: 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner; Top 30 points leader in LPGA Tour’s 2021 Race to the CME Globe; Top 75 in Rolex Rankings as of April 6

Gabriela Ruffels

World ranking: 162

Age: 22

Major wins: 0

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US Women’s Open: T13 in 2020

Best finish in 2022: T12 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic (Epson Tour)

Key stat: 78.57 per cent Sand Saves (7th on Epson Tour)

How she qualified: Qualified at Madera, California site on May 10

Sarah Kemp

World ranking: 179

Age: 36

Major wins: 0

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US Women’s Open: 67th in 2010

Best finish in 2022: T8 Australian Women’s Classic – Bonville

Key stat: Two Eagles (32nd)

How she qualified: Qualified at Alexandria, Virginia site on May 11

Grace Kim

World ranking: 247

Age: 21

Major wins: 0

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US Women’s Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: Won IOA Golf Classic (Epson Tour)

Key stat: 1.71 Putts Per Green in Regulation (2nd on Epson Tour)

How she qualified: Qualified at Morristown, New Jersey site on May 10

Championship site

https://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2022/u-s–women-s-open.html#!latest

Virtual media centre

https://mediacenter.usga.org/us-womens-open

Social Media

Twitter: @uswomensopen

Instagram: @uswomensopen

Hashtag: #USWomensOpen