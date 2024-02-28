How to follow the New Zealand Open - PGA of Australia

Everything you need to know ahead of the 103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sports from Thursday 29 February to Sunday 3 March.



Being played at the stunning Millbrook Resort, the tournament is one of three marquee events on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the Tour’s penultimate event, with a share of $2 million NZD and 4,000 Order of Merit Points to be distributed.

For only the third time this summer, the best players on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia are up against the stars of the Asian Tour and a host of players from the Japanese Golf Tour.

Played along similar lines to the world-renowned Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, the New Zealand Open also hosts up to 156 amateur players which will this year include the likes of Ash Barty, Ricky Ponting, Andy Lee, and Sir Ian Botham, each partnering with a professional in a two-person best-ball event, competing for the NZ Open Pro-Am Championship.

See the full Round 1 Draw here

FORMAT – Professionals

Each professional will play one round at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses on the Thursday and Friday of the event. Both these rounds they will be partnered with an amateur player.

After round two, the top 60 Professionals (plus ties) will proceed to rounds three and four.

FORMAT – Amateurs

Each amateur will play with a professional in a two-person Pro-Am team in a two-ball best-ball format

On each hole, for the teams’ event, the best single net score from the two players will count towards the team score.

On the completion of the first two rounds, a Pro-Am teams cut will be made with the leading 40 teams going through to the third round on the Saturday at Millbrook Resort.

All amateurs who miss the two-round teams cut will have the opportunity to play at The Hills New Zealand Open Challenge.

After the third round, a final Pro-Am team cut will be made, with the best 10 teams going through to the final round at Millbrook Resort.

HOW TO FOLLOW

For live scoring and the latest news visit nzopen.com

Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia

Facebook: @PGATourAus

Official hashtag: #NZOpen



HOW TO WATCH

In person – spectators will be admitted FREE at Millbrook Resort.



On your screen – the only place to watch every upcoming event on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia live is on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo

Thursday 29 February: 12:00 – 16:00 AEDT

Friday 1 March: 12:00 – 16:00 AEDT

Saturday 2 March: 12:00 – 16:00 AEDT

Sunday 3 March: 12:00 – 16:00 AEDT

RECENT WINNERS

2023 – Brendan Jones

2020 – Brad Kennedy

2019 – Zach Murray

2018 – Daniel Nisbet

2017 – Michael Hendry

2016 – Matt Griffin



COURSE DESIGNER

OCCM – Mike Cocking (lead designer)



PLAYERS TO WATCH – Professional

Brendan Jones, defending champion and 15-time Japan Golf Tour

David Micheluzzi, reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner

Kazuma Kobori, three-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia this season

Daniel Hillier, 2023 Betfred British Masters champion on DP World Tour

Tomoharu Otsuki, three-time winner on Japan Golf Tour

Jazz Janewattananond, former world No.38, seven-time Asian Tour winner

Steven Alker, winner of eight Champions Tour titles since November 2021

Jasper Stubbs, 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Amateurs

Ash Barty, former world No.1 tennis player

Larry Fitzgerald Jnr, second all-time for receiving yards in the NFL

Sir Ian Botham, England cricket legend

Sir Russell Coutts, world champion yachtsman and five-time America’s Cup winner

Sean Fitzpatrick, former All Blacks captain

Stephen Fleming, former New Zealand cricket captain

Andy Lee, TV and radio personality

Ricky Ponting, former Australian cricket captain

Click HERE to view all professional players.

Click HERE to view all Pro-Am Ambassadors.